A federal judge in Boston on Friday accepted a plea deal and sentenced fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli to serve five months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges in the college admissions scam

Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced To 5 Months In Prison For College Admissions Scam

Prosecutors urged a judge on Monday to accept deals that would see Lori Loughlin and Mossimo...

Also reported by • Newsday

Couple have both pleaded guilty

Also reported by • USATODAY.com

Lori Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in prison on Friday for his...