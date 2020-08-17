Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced To 5 Months In Prison For College Admissions Scam

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced To 5 Months In Prison For College Admissions Scam
WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lori Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, sentenced to 5 months in prison in college admissions scandal case

Lori Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in prison on Friday for his...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comJust JaredNewsday


Alert: Judge OKs fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli’s plea deal in college bribery scheme; Giannulli to get 5 months in prison

BOSTON (AP) — Judge OKs fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli’s plea deal in college bribery scheme;...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Independent


Lori Loughlin: Federal prosecutors urge judge to accept actress' prison deal

Prosecutors urged a judge on Monday to accept deals that would see Lori Loughlin and Mossimo...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Giannulli sentenced to 5 months in college bribery scheme [Video]

Giannulli sentenced to 5 months in college bribery scheme

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced Friday to five months behind bars for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get his two daughters into the University of Southern California as..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 03:00Published
Judge Approves Fashion Designer Mossimo Giannulli's Plea Deal [Video]

Judge Approves Fashion Designer Mossimo Giannulli's Plea Deal

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison for the college admissions scam.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli To Be Sentenced Friday In College Bribery Scandal [Video]

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli To Be Sentenced Friday In College Bribery Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, are expected to be sentenced to federal prison time Friday for paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their two..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published