Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tory Lanez Shot Hot Girl Meg AKA Megan Thee Stallion

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Tory Lanez Shot Hot Girl Meg AKA Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez Shot Hot Girl Meg AKA Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has publicly accused Canadian rapper and singer Tory Lanez of shooting her.

He shot her in the feet after an argument last month, according to reports at CNN.

The rapper shared the allegation Thursday during an Instagram Live on her verified account.

"You shot me," she said, addressing Lanez in her video.

"And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t.

Stop lying.

Why lie?

I don't understand." Megan Thee Stallion On Wednesday she also posted, then deleted, a graphic photo of her wound.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Wack 100 Clarifies Things For Those Who Think Megan Thee Stallion Snitched On Tory Lanez

Hot Girl Meg ID'ed the Canadian rapper as the triggerman in last month's shooting that left her with...
HipHopDX - Published Also reported by •SOHH


Tory Lanez Possibly Facing Felony Assault Charges In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Incident

Hot Girl Meg was shot in both feet last month following an evening out with Kylie Jenner and the...
HipHopDX - Published


Tweets about this

efemwenkieke

a.c.a.b RT @T0pia__: My girl really got SHOT as in bullets??? Yet didn’t say anything to the police and even was playing dumb to the hospital staff… 32 minutes ago

that_girl_kjo

Kasie Jo RT @ChartsBreezy: Tory Lanez shot Meg and somehow y’all spin this onto Chris Brown who has NOTHING to do with anything? https://t.co/MLZmuU… 56 minutes ago

_coach_mac

Aaron McNair Tory Lanez shot that girl for walking away from him…🤦🏿‍♂️ we suppose to protect our women not harm them… 2 hours ago

MissPrettyDreaa

Dré Wavyy 🍀 Man Tory Lanez Slow Grind came on in the car as I was heading to Jacksonville & I had to stop myself from singing c… https://t.co/BRXwQGRsgm 2 hours ago

Xkonfusious

Blue🦋 if tory lanez shot a girl like india love y’all would’ve believed her on the spot 2 hours ago

DMCStyle

DMC Style So i just knew that Tory Lanez (at his 28 years!!!) shot @theestallion. Obviously the guy has tremendous mental pr… https://t.co/f9VRZGY90u 2 hours ago

lelands_18

Leland S 😆 TORY LANEZ REALLY SHOT MY GIRL MEG LIKE THAT SHIT AINT SITTIN RIGHT W ME 3 hours ago

Xomisssteph

Isaiah’s mum👼🏻 @_baejingg Girl Tory Lanez and his people went out and tried to make her look like the bad guy after she hadn’t tol… https://t.co/Ik4KUurZmc 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion Exposes Tory Lanez In New Video [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Exposes Tory Lanez In New Video

Megan Thee Stallion snitches on Tory Lanez. Doja Cat might be dropping a Nas diss. Plus - We got updates on Rihanna's lawsuit against her father.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:32Published
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals That Tory Lanez Shot Her | Billboard News [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals That Tory Lanez Shot Her | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion said for the first time Thursday night (Aug. 20) that fellow hip-hop star Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:21Published
Megan Thee Stallion accuses Tory Lanez of shooting her [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion accuses Tory Lanez of shooting her

Megan Thee Stallion has claimed for the first time publicly that it was Tory Lanez who shot at her feet last month.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published