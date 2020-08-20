Tory Lanez Shot Hot Girl Meg AKA Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has publicly accused Canadian rapper and singer Tory Lanez of shooting her.

He shot her in the feet after an argument last month, according to reports at CNN.

The rapper shared the allegation Thursday during an Instagram Live on her verified account.

"You shot me," she said, addressing Lanez in her video.

"And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t.

Stop lying.

Why lie?

I don't understand." Megan Thee Stallion On Wednesday she also posted, then deleted, a graphic photo of her wound.