New masks helping Queen Anne's County pharmacy

Finding personal protection equipment has been one of the biggest challenges in this pandemic, masks have been especially difficult but now they’re back, back with a purpose and a little style.

Finding personal protection equipment has been one of the biggest challenges in this pandemic, masks have been especially difficult but now they're back, back with a purpose and a little style.

Nats: Track:Mandy Leager works are EdwardsPharmacy in Centreville on theEastern Shore.

Queen Ancounty has only a little morethan 500 cases of thecoronavirus, yet they havelost 6 customers to the virusso far.

They had troublefinding masks, like everyoneelse but, now they have newones in and they have becomepopular.

Sot: You just stickit on and now you can see metalking and you can see mysmile.

So, you have coveragein a mask, and you can see mysmile&..doesnbetter than that.

Track: Well,it does get better than that.They are washable and theycome in several colors.

As asmall-town pharmacy, theyspend a lot of time theircustomers.

Sot: Being a small-town pharmacy, thatcommunicate with people, upclose and personal and thatchanged all of this with covidso, this is a game changer.Track: It was a game changerfor one of their deafcustomers.

Leager is the onlyperson the customer can readlips from.

Sot: Her daughteractually stopped in yesterdayto pick up one for her.Unfortunately, sheat a facility right now but,she took one tom her so shewill be able to communicatewith the nurses there.

Track:Mandy tell us the pharmacy hassent some masks to the nurseStand up close: Theythese masks for 3 days now andthey have sold more than 4already.

