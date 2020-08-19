Blue Valley announces return-to-school plan after bucking JCDHE criteria

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:28s - Published 10 minutes ago

The Blue Valley School District announced its plans for the start of the 2020-21 school year, which begin Sept.

FRAUD.BUT FIRST TONIGHT AT SIX-- MAJOR SHIFTS TO BLUEVALLEY'S BACK TOSCHOOL PLANS.SCHOOL LEADERSANNOUNCED LEARNINGFORMATS ARE CHANGINGAND FALL SPORTS ARESUSPENDED.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKEHAS BEEN FOLLOWINGTHIS STORY TODAY --SARAH BRING US UP TOSPEED.THIS DECISION HASPARENTS AND TEACHERSFEELING EITHER RELIEVEDOR UPSET.THE SCHOOL DISTRICTSAID ULTIMATELY THEDECISION CAME DOWN TOSAFETY.The Blue Valley school districtannounced its back to schoolplan Friday afternoon.Elementary students areunder a hybrid model.

Half thestudents will be in school forthe first part of the week, andthe other half will be in schoolthe last part of the week.Middle school and high schoolstudents will learn totally fromhome.Fall sports are also postponedfor 2 weeks.We know that the hybridmodel is.

It's hard.

It's hardforteachers, it's hard for parents.This truly is about safety forstudents right now.

Andthey're making sure that weare doing those mitigatingfactors.Merrigan said distancedlearning will not look the sameas it did last spring.We didn't have the tools orthe resources really set up ourteachers are going to beengaged in robustprofessional learning.

Our newteachers are already heredoing that, our returningteachers come back nextweek and we have lots ofthings planned so that we willbe ready to go on September9.This decision is not whatmany parents wanted to hear.Look at your constituents.

73percent of us said we arewilling to take the risk, we seethe greater risk emotionallysocially and educationally forour kids to stay home.

And letus choose.She is worried about theemotional toll distancedlearning will continue to haveon her kids..Dealing with that as a mommabut jumping from junior year tofreshman to 5th grade to 2ndgrade then i have a two yearold - it's just not something ican handle.The Blue Valley NationalEducation Association gave41 Action News this statementthat reads, in part,"Addressing the safety ofeducators along with thesafety of students protectsfamilies and communities andprotects the stability andquality of the learningenvironment.

There is not aright answer or one answer toreopening schools, but weadvocate for a safe answerbacked by medical experts."The district will monitor countypositivity rates every twoweeks and reevaluate theplan.Sarah Plake 41 action ne