Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blue Valley announces return-to-school plan after bucking JCDHE criteria

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Blue Valley announces return-to-school plan after bucking JCDHE criteria

Blue Valley announces return-to-school plan after bucking JCDHE criteria

The Blue Valley School District announced its plans for the start of the 2020-21 school year, which begin Sept.

9.

FRAUD.BUT FIRST TONIGHT AT SIX-- MAJOR SHIFTS TO BLUEVALLEY'S BACK TOSCHOOL PLANS.SCHOOL LEADERSANNOUNCED LEARNINGFORMATS ARE CHANGINGAND FALL SPORTS ARESUSPENDED.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKEHAS BEEN FOLLOWINGTHIS STORY TODAY --SARAH BRING US UP TOSPEED.THIS DECISION HASPARENTS AND TEACHERSFEELING EITHER RELIEVEDOR UPSET.THE SCHOOL DISTRICTSAID ULTIMATELY THEDECISION CAME DOWN TOSAFETY.The Blue Valley school districtannounced its back to schoolplan Friday afternoon.Elementary students areunder a hybrid model.

Half thestudents will be in school forthe first part of the week, andthe other half will be in schoolthe last part of the week.Middle school and high schoolstudents will learn totally fromhome.Fall sports are also postponedfor 2 weeks.We know that the hybridmodel is.

It's hard.

It's hardforteachers, it's hard for parents.This truly is about safety forstudents right now.

Andthey're making sure that weare doing those mitigatingfactors.Merrigan said distancedlearning will not look the sameas it did last spring.We didn't have the tools orthe resources really set up ourteachers are going to beengaged in robustprofessional learning.

Our newteachers are already heredoing that, our returningteachers come back nextweek and we have lots ofthings planned so that we willbe ready to go on September9.This decision is not whatmany parents wanted to hear.Look at your constituents.

73percent of us said we arewilling to take the risk, we seethe greater risk emotionallysocially and educationally forour kids to stay home.

And letus choose.She is worried about theemotional toll distancedlearning will continue to haveon her kids..Dealing with that as a mommabut jumping from junior year tofreshman to 5th grade to 2ndgrade then i have a two yearold - it's just not something ican handle.The Blue Valley NationalEducation Association gave41 Action News this statementthat reads, in part,"Addressing the safety ofeducators along with thesafety of students protectsfamilies and communities andprotects the stability andquality of the learningenvironment.

There is not aright answer or one answer toreopening schools, but weadvocate for a safe answerbacked by medical experts."The district will monitor countypositivity rates every twoweeks and reevaluate theplan.Sarah Plake 41 action ne




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrJoshAnderson

Dr. Josh Anderson RT @41actionnews: BREAKING: Blue Valley elementary students will begin class in a hybrid model, while middle and high schoolers will start… 2 hours ago

CKnuteKSHB

Caitlin Knute-KSHB Breaking news from Blue Valley schools, fall sports postponed, middle and high school will be virtual, elementary w… https://t.co/9mpteB1PiV 2 hours ago

mikchrismom

Frankie Garman Blue Valley announces hybrid, virtual return to school plans; sports suspended 2 weeks https://t.co/K112fpkJqK 3 hours ago

arothfield

Ariel Rothfield KSHB The district will postpone all fall sports after Saturday and reevaluate in two weeks @41actionnews https://t.co/cb9JpU9ZqU 3 hours ago

41actionnews

41 Action News BREAKING: Blue Valley elementary students will begin class in a hybrid model, while middle and high schoolers will… https://t.co/BprbvJydso 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Blue Valley West football team in quarantine after 3 positive COVID-19 tests [Video]

Blue Valley West football team in quarantine after 3 positive COVID-19 tests

BV West football team in quarantine after 3 positive tests

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:51Published
BV West football team in quarantine after 3 positive COVID-19 tests [Video]

BV West football team in quarantine after 3 positive COVID-19 tests

The Blue Valley School District has confirmed more than 100 Blue Valley West football players are in a 14-day quarantine after three people “associated with the program” tested positive for..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:01Published
Blue Valley parents await schools decision after board meets [Video]

Blue Valley parents await schools decision after board meets

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment recommends middle and high school students start the year virtually due to current data related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the county. But the..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:15Published