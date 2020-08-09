Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues, 08/21/2020

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Blues' season comes to an end with 6-2 loss to Canucks

Blues' season comes to an end with 6-2 loss to Canucks The Vancouver Canucks eliminated the defending champion St. Louis Blues with a 6-2 victory in Game 6...
FOX Sports - Published

Blues squander two-goal lead, fall 4-3 to Canucks in Game 5

Blues squander two-goal lead, fall 4-3 to Canucks in Game 5 Tyler Motte scored two breakaway goals to power the Vancouver Canucks to a come-from-behind 4-3 win...
FOX Sports - Published

Canucks top defending champion Blues in Game 1

Vancouver captain Bo Horvat twice as the Canucks defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion St....
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

cwaughweather

Abbotsford Weather RT @NEWS1130: MORE: The Canucks sailed to a 6-2 victory over the reigning champion St. Louis Blues. This win will send Vancouver to the sec… 2 minutes ago

TFSAthletics

Terry Fox Athletics Congrats to the Vancouver Canucks for knocking off the defending Stanley Cup Champs the St.Louis Blues, and moving… https://t.co/pGhnaG5hrI 5 minutes ago

vonMeyenfeldt

David v.M. RT @TSN_Sports: Canucks knock out champs, advance to play Golden Knights. MORE: https://t.co/yu7jnC6LLe https://t.co/tuFDFk8MQC 7 minutes ago

FSMidwest

FOX Sports Midwest The #stlblues will not repeat as Stanley Cup champs ➡️ https://t.co/3diYSo1dtW 7 minutes ago

Kingshark49

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL 8/21: Western Conference Quarter-Finals Game 6: Vancouver 6 St Louis 2 (F/VAN Wins Series 4-2) ... https://t.co/0w… 10 minutes ago

KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports NHL 8/21: Western Conference Quarter-Finals Game 6: Vancouver 6 St Louis 2 (F/VAN Wins Series 4-2) ... https://t.co/0wSCIpXUpa 10 minutes ago

zippapants

Paul J. Brodo With the St. Louis Blues being booted out of the playoffs by the Vancouver Canucks, the Pittsburgh Penguins will re… https://t.co/xDHTcwGr7g 11 minutes ago

NathanGraviteh

Nathan “Grav" THE ST. LOUIS BLUES HAVE BEEN DEFEATED VANCOUVER CANUCKS HYPE VIDEO WATCH HERE https://t.co/2SHJq830vp https://t.co/MIollO7RMf 11 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights [Video]

St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks, 08/19/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published
St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights [Video]

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars, 08/09/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:43Published
NHL Highlights | Stars @ Blues 08/09/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Stars @ Blues 08/09/2020

Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues, 08/09/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 08:03Published