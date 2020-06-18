Baseball Hall of Fame opens Class of 2020 Inductees Exhibit to highlight special careers

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago

All four members of the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 are honored with artifacts on display in Cooperstown to showcase their career achievements.

A work in progress when we were there in june - now looks like this as the hall of fame announced the opening of its 2020 inductees exhibit.

Artifacts from the careers of all four honorees are now on display...check out larry walker's utica blue sox hat from his brief playing days here in 1985.

The helmet derek jeter wore while hitting his 3,000th career hit in 2011 is also present at the exhibit.

More artifacts may be added in the coming weeks as well - and the exhibit is included in regular museum admission.

The class of 2020 will be officially inducted on july 25 of next year.

The class of 2020 will be officially inducted on july 25 of next year.

The comets parent club - vancouver canucks are taking on the defending stanley cup champion saint louis blues tonight in edmonton for game one of their best of seven first round series.

A 10:30 start our time - right now it's 1-1 at the end of one period of play.

Bo horvat with