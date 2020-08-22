WHO: Coronavirus Pandemic may end sooner than the 1918 Spanish Flu | Oneindia News

Global  
 

As the world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, there is only one question on everyone's mind...when will this Pandemic be over.This Pandemic has unleashed one of the most challenging times for people across the globe, leaving everyone hoping for a vaccine to be invented as soon as possible.

With new facts emerging about the virus everyday, some hope emerges as the World Health Organisation has said that the Coronavirus Pandemic will be over sooner than the daedly Spanish Flu in the 1918.

The spanish flu has been the deadliest pandemic in modern history which killed as many as 50 million victims and infected around 500 million around the world between February 1918 and April 2020.

Five times more people died of it than did in World War I.


