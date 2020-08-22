'Relief' after a 44-year wait for justice Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:12s - Published 12 minutes ago 'Relief' after a 44-year wait for justice Survivors of the crimes of Joseph DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, welcome his life prison sentence. 0

