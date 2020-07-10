Global  
 

Djokovic has nothing to prove after Adria Tour & COVID-19

World number one Novak Djokovic does not feel he has to act any differently or prove anything when he plays in New York over the next few weeks.


US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic determined to win fourth title, says he has no regrets over Adria Tour

 New York: World No 1 Novak Djokovic says he nearly skipped the US Open but plans to play the Grand Slam event despite COVID-19 concerns in part to chase tennis..
Djokovic was 'very close' to withdrawing from US Open

 World number one Novak Djokovic has revealed he came "very close" to joining the list of big-name absentees at the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic...
Important to keeping tennis going by playing at US Open - Djokovic

 Serbia's men's world number one Novak Djokovic says one of the reasons he decided to play the US Open was to help the sport "keep going".
NYC surfers paddle-out for Breonna Taylor

 Hundreds gathered in Far Rockaway to honor Black lives with a paddle-out — a surfing tradition in which people paddle out to sea, join in a circle, and honor..
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

 Do not let these two almost identical images of Josephine Skriver trip you up ... Stay focused and see if you can spot the switches that have been made to this..
World hits 800,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths

 NEW YORK : The world hit a grim coronavirus milestone Saturday with 800,000 confirmed deaths and close to 23 million confirmed cases. That's according to a tally..
New York blocked a wedding with 175 expected guests from being held this weekend

 A federal appeals court Friday granted New York's attempts to block weddings from having more than 50 people, allowing the court fight to continue.
'If I had the chance, I would do it again': No regrets for Djokovic

From world No.1 to public enemy No.1, Novak Djokovic has opened up on coronavirus, vaccines and his...
Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19

Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the virus . Their experiences..

