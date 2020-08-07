Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok to challenge U.S. order in court -sources

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
TikTok to challenge U.S. order in court -sources

TikTok to challenge U.S. order in court -sources

TikTok is preparing to mount a legal challenge as early as Monday to President Donald Trump's executive order prohibiting transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

McDonalds Secrets From A Former Cashier [Video]

McDonalds Secrets From A Former Cashier

In July, makeup artist Dessy Joseph filmed a TikTok video where she shared her "secrets" from working at McDonald's. The video went viral, racking up millions of views and hundreds of thousands of subscribers. Business Insider reports she's filmed over 30 videos about her time at McDonalds. Her information comes from her personal experience at a franchise. She said she cannot speak to corporate policies or practices at other restaurants. You can go wild with customizations.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:50Published

Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Pushing For Emancipation

 Kellyanne and George Conway's daughter says she's reached her breaking point and wants to be emancipated from her parents. As you know by know, 15-year-old..
TMZ.com
TikTok to fight Trump's ban [Video]

TikTok to fight Trump's ban

TikTok has announced it will launch a legal challenge against US PresidentDonald Trump's executive order to ban it. Mr Trump signed the order earlierthis month ordering sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chineseowners of TikTok and the messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat tonational security, foreign policy and the economy

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

TikTok to launch court action over Donald Trump's crackdown

 TikTok has said it will mount a court challenge to the Trump administration’s crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned service, which Washington accuses of being..
WorldNews

TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban

 President Donald Trump ordered Americans to stop doing business with the popular Chinese video app.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump hails FDA authorization of plasma treatment [Video]

Trump hails FDA authorization of plasma treatment

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed Food & Drug Administration authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:56Published

Trump authorizes controversial COVID-19 treatment

 President Trump has announced an emergency use authorization of a controversial treatment for COVID-19. It comes on the eve of the Republican National..
CBS News

FDA expands access to plasma treatment for COVID-19

 President Donald Trump announced Sunday the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients, in a move he called "a breakthrough." Other..
USATODAY.com

Trump touts convalescent plasma use in fight against COVID-19 after FDA approval

 The Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday that it had authorized an emergency use declaration for convalescent plasma to treat the coronavirus, something..
CBS News

Trump's sister recording: He 'has no principles'

 President Donald Trump's older sister, a former federal judge, is heard sharply criticizing her brother in a series of recordings released Saturday, at one point..
USATODAY.com

ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company

TikTok confirms it will sue the Trump administration

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

TikTok confirmed Saturday that it will file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over an executive order..
The Verge

Taiwan plans to ban major Chinese video streaming services

 Photo by Sam Byford / The Verge

Taiwan is planning to lock out video streaming services from Chinese tech giants Baidu and Tencent. While such..
The Verge
Oracle may bid for TikTok's U.S. operations - FT [Video]

Oracle may bid for TikTok's U.S. operations - FT

Oracle Corp has held preliminary talks with TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, and was seriously considering buying the app's operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Michiganders react to President Trump's order banning TikTok, WeChat in 45 days [Video]

Michiganders react to President Trump's order banning TikTok, WeChat in 45 days

Michiganders react to President Trump's order banning TikTok, WeChat in 45 days

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:52Published