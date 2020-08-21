Maguire released by Greek prosecutor, hearing next week

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is released by a Greek prosecutor following two days in detention over a brawl on the island of Mykonos.


Harry Maguire Harry Maguire English association football player

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to chargesrelated to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in Greece after Ole GunnarSolskjaer’s side lost to eventual Europa League winners Sevilla in lastSunday’s semi-final in Cologne. Maguire was arrested on Thursday evening alongwith two other Britons following an incident in Mykonos, with the world’s mostexpensive defender appearing in court on Saturday morning.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire left court on the Greek island of Syros on Saturday morning. The England international pleaded not guilty following his arrest over an incident on the nearby island of Mykonos. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire pleads not guilty and is released from police custody following his arrest on the island of Mykonos.
Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club


Mykonos Mykonos Island and Municipality in South Aegean, Greece

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been arrested following an incident on the island of Mykonos on Thursday night.
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire arrives on the Greek island of Syros after being detained for questioning following his alleged involvement in an incident on Mykonos in which police officers..

