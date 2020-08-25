Global  
 

What next for Harry Maguire?

Harry Maguire and his two co-defendants have been convicted and handedsuspended prison sentences over an incident on the Greek island of Mykonoslast week.

The 27-year-old Manchester United and England defender has alreadyindicated he will appeal over the verdict and sentence handed down at thecourt on the neighbouring island of Syros on Tuesday.

This would effectivelystart a fresh trial in Greek court.

United issued a statement defendingMaguire, highlighting the fact that his defence team felt they were not givenadequate time to digest the full detail of the charges against him and lookedforward to a "`full and fair hearing'' at a later date.

England manager GarethSouthgate had selected Maguire in his squad for September's Nations Leaguematches in the afternoon but withdrew him after the verdict was announced.


