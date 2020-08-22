Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has left Omsk, Siberia, and is now in Berlin, Germany, for further medical care.

CNN reports the 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption blogger felt gravely ill on a flight to Moscow from Tomsk on Thursday, in a suspected poisoning.

Navalny, 44, is now in a coma, but it took until Friday for Russian doctors to give his team permission to move him.

On Friday, the deputy head physician at the hospital in Tomsk said no poisons were found in Navalny's blood or urine.

However, Navalny's team claims Omsk transport police have detected a 'deadly substance' that poses a threat to his life and the lives of those around him.

The team explained the transport police said this is the reason why the hospital initially did not allow Navalny to be moved right away.