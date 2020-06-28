Newly designed Rose Garden revealed

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday walked down the steps of the White House North Portico as the coffin of brother Robert Trump was placed in a hearse and departed the grounds.
According to CNN Business the hashtag #Goyaway was trending on social media on Friday. This comes after the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, and praised President Donald Trump. Unanue said, "We are all truly blessed ... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." Trump, who CNN says has called Mexicans "rapists" and accused them of bringing drugs into the U.S.