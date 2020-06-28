Newly designed Rose Garden revealed

Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump



According to CNN Business the hashtag #Goyaway was trending on social media on Friday. This comes after the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, and praised President Donald Trump. Unanue said, "We are all truly blessed ... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." Trump, who CNN says has called Mexicans "rapists" and accused them of bringing drugs into the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:46 Published on January 1, 1970