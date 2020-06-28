Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Newly designed Rose Garden revealed

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Newly designed Rose Garden revealed

Newly designed Rose Garden revealed

First Lady Melania Trump’s finished restoration of the White House Rose Garden was unveiled, Saturday, ahead of her planned RNC speech from the outdoor space next week.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melania Trump Melania Trump 45th First Lady of the United States

First lady unveils Rose Garden changes ahead of her convention speech

 First lady Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night from the garden.
CBS News
Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House [Video]

Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday walked down the steps of the White House North Portico as the coffin of brother Robert Trump was placed in a hearse and departed the grounds.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

‘She’s voting for Biden’: Awkward video shows Trump repeatedly trying to hold Melania’s hand

 The Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. US first lady..
WorldNews
Trump and First Lady Request Mail-In Ballots Amid Attack on USPS [Video]

Trump and First Lady Request Mail-In Ballots Amid Attack on USPS

According to CNN, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump requested mail-in ballots for Florida’s primary election on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

White House Rose Garden White House Rose Garden garden outside the White House in Washington, DC, United States

Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump [Video]

Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump

According to CNN Business the hashtag #Goyaway was trending on social media on Friday. This comes after the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, and praised President Donald Trump. Unanue said, "We are all truly blessed ... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." Trump, who CNN says has called Mexicans "rapists" and accused them of bringing drugs into the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:46Published

Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party

Biden says he'd shut down country to fight coronavirus if recommended

 As President Trump prepares to make his case to voters in the Republican National Convention next week, his opponent, Joe Biden is coming off an unusual and..
CBS News

'Not an easy task': GOP scrambles to finalize plans for convention amid COVID-19, venue changes, Trump input

 Planners still haven't provided a final schedule or other key details of the Republican National Convention, which opens next week.
USATODAY.com

Trump prepares pitch to voters ahead of Republican National Convention

 President Trump and the Republican Party are preparing their arguments to voters ahead of next week's convention. CBS News political contributor and Democratic..
CBS News

Tweets about this

ninanelly

Ninanelly RT @NotMyPrecedent: White House Rose Garden Left: Designed under direction of Jackie Kennedy, a floral melting pot of color and diversity… 3 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Melania Trump Announces Rose Garden 'Renewal' Project [Video]

Melania Trump Announces Rose Garden 'Renewal' Project

First Lady Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration. Katie Johnston..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:35Published
Kate helps plant a hospice garden [Video]

Kate helps plant a hospice garden

The Duchess of Cambridge helped youngsters to plant a garden at a children's hospice near Norwich on Saturday. Using plants bought during a visit last week to Fakenham Garden Centre near her Norfolk..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published