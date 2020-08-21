Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Poisoned' Putin critic in German hospital

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:24s - Published
'Poisoned' Putin critic in German hospital

'Poisoned' Putin critic in German hospital

Mr Navalny's supporters say doctors delayed the transfer until any poison in his system would no longer be traceable.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning

A fierce critic of President Putin, Alexei Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsNewsmax



Tweets about this

butlincat

butlincat #AlexeiNavalny: 'Poisoned' #Russian dissident 'stable' after arriving at #German #hospital https://t.co/6lYzSQzuG9… https://t.co/1qKKXFQY6O 2 hours ago

MarleenMcDanie4

Marleen Who dun it? Russian Doctors Deny Poisoned Putin Critic Transfer to German Hospital https://t.co/9qoBWuYQGd 2 hours ago

TownBrat

TheBeanTownBrat Russian Doctors Deny Poisoned Putin Critic Transfer to German Hospital https://t.co/Io4Mc6wQHO 4 hours ago

ann_rees

annrees Let’s hope German doctors can save Navalny, Putin’s strongest critic. Not surprising that Trump has said nothing a… https://t.co/lO1ZPQNpKU 6 hours ago

donstorms1

don storms Russian Doctors Deny Poisoned Putin Critic Transfer to German Hospital https://t.co/xxxAx72P28 7 hours ago

avnshop1

Anthony Stephen Fauci is an American physician Aleksei Navalny, Critic of Putin, Is Being Flown to Germany After Day of DelaysAleksei Navalny, the Russian opposit… https://t.co/mzwqaYlURn 14 hours ago

Gil00006

Gil RT @FreeBeacon: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is suspected to have been poisoned Thursday, has been denied permission to tr… 15 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com A plane carrying a Russian dissident who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning left for a German hospital follow… https://t.co/NYcnnUHNQG 17 hours ago