It's Clearly Black And White: Birth Of Tiny Giant Panda Is A Cause For Celebration

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Hooray, giant Chinese panda Mei Xiang is a new mommy!

According to HuffPost, Mei Xiang gave birth to her tiny bundle of joy Friday, at the Smithsonian National Zoo.

The zoo said in a statement that Mei Xiang is 'caring for her newborn attentively' and is 'exhibiting positive mothering behavior,' like cuddling and nursing her cub.

In a tweet, the zoo said it caught a glimpse of 'the wonderful, wiggly cub' and heard it squeak.


Mei Xiang Mei Xiang female giant panda

Giant panda cuddles healthy new cub in D.C. [Video]

Giant panda cuddles healthy new cub in D.C.

Giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to a healthy cub on Friday at the National Zoo in Washington, and immediately began nursing and cuddling the tiny new arrival. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:56Published
Giant panda gives birth [Video]

Giant panda gives birth

Giant panda Mei Xiang welcomes a new cub at the Smithsonian National Zoo inWashington, US. Mei Xiang has previously given birth to three surviving cubs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Giant Panda At Smithsonian National Zoo Gives Birth To Healthy Cub [Video]

Giant Panda At Smithsonian National Zoo Gives Birth To Healthy Cub

The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington DC has a new addition. On Friday evening, the giant panda family grew by four paws with the birth of a giant panda cub. The zoo found out that mom Mei Xiang was pregnant about a week ago following an ultrasound. The 22-year-old giant panda mom gave birth to her new baby and according to zoo officials is happy and healthy. A neonatal exam will be performed when keepers are able to retrieve the cub, which may take a few days.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

A giant panda at the National Zoo is about to give birth. Watch for these signs of labor on the 'panda cam'

 Mei Xiang, the 22-year-old panda at the National Zoo in Washington is pregnant. A "panda cam" is live to track her as the nation awaits good news.
National Zoo welcomes giant panda cub

 The Smithsonian National Zoo has a new resident with the birth of a giant panda cub on Friday. (Aug
 
Homeless People In California Face Trifecta Of Doom [Video]

Homeless People In California Face Trifecta Of Doom

Constant exposure to bad air can leave unsheltered homeless people at risk for respiratory issues. Homeless populations are already more likely to have health conditions, including respiratory issues like bronchitis and asthma. According to HuffPost, homeless people in California now face a triple threat: air pollution, smoke from wildfires, and COVID-19. Many unhoused people sleep in congregate settings like shelters or encampments where it can be hard to maintain social distancing.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC [Video]

Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC

Three young climate activists will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. This group includes U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder Alexandria Villaseñor. They will be testifying to how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will address climate change. Villaseñor is an ally of famed Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, reports HuffPost. Villaseñor will speak from the arboretum on the campus of the University of California.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Joe Biden recommits to ending fossil fuel subsidies after platform confusion

 Chairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez addresses the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention at its hosting site on..
Feds Recommend Loughlin, Giannuli Do Hard Time Over College Admissions Scandal [Video]

Feds Recommend Loughlin, Giannuli Do Hard Time Over College Admissions Scandal

'Full House' actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannuli, are scheduled to attend sentencing hearings on Friday. The pair were found guilty of paying half a million dollars to bribe their daughters' way into the University of Southern California as crew recruit. Neither girl had ever participated in rowing. According to HuffPost, federal prosecutors urged a judge on Monday to accept deals that they say are comparable to sentences other parents have received.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Panda celebrates birthday with three-tier cake [Video]

Panda celebrates birthday with three-tier cake

Shanghai Zoo stages a birthday banquet for one of their giant pandas over the weekend.Shanghai Zoo, located in the district of Changning, staged the birthday surprise for panda He Feng who arrived at..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 01:11Published
Giant Panda celebrates 2nd birthday at Shanghai Zoo! [Video]

Giant Panda celebrates 2nd birthday at Shanghai Zoo!

It was Panda-monium as the Shanghai Zoo helped celebrate the 2nd birthday of Giant panda Hefeng. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:31Published
WEB EXTRA: Panda Cub Born In South Korea [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Panda Cub Born In South Korea

A Chinese giant panda gave birth at the Everland amusement park in South Korea on July 20. The park says it’s the first panda born in the country. Watch as Mom tries to clean her baby as the little..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:17Published