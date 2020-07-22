It's Clearly Black And White: Birth Of Tiny Giant Panda Is A Cause For Celebration

The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington DC has a new addition. On Friday evening, the giant panda family grew by four paws with the birth of a giant panda cub. The zoo found out that mom Mei Xiang was pregnant about a week ago following an ultrasound. The 22-year-old giant panda mom gave birth to her new baby and according to zoo officials is happy and healthy. A neonatal exam will be performed when keepers are able to retrieve the cub, which may take a few days.
Constant exposure to bad air can leave unsheltered homeless people at risk for respiratory issues. Homeless populations are already more likely to have health conditions, including respiratory issues like bronchitis and asthma. According to HuffPost, homeless people in California now face a triple threat: air pollution, smoke from wildfires, and COVID-19. Many unhoused people sleep in congregate settings like shelters or encampments where it can be hard to maintain social distancing.
Three young climate activists will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. This group includes U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder Alexandria Villaseñor. They will be testifying to how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will address climate change. Villaseñor is an ally of famed Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, reports HuffPost. Villaseñor will speak from the arboretum on the campus of the University of California.
'Full House' actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannuli, are scheduled to attend sentencing hearings on Friday. The pair were found guilty of paying half a million dollars to bribe their daughters' way into the University of Southern California as crew recruit. Neither girl had ever participated in rowing. According to HuffPost, federal prosecutors urged a judge on Monday to accept deals that they say are comparable to sentences other parents have received.
Shanghai Zoo stages a birthday banquet for one of their giant pandas over the weekend.Shanghai Zoo, located in the district of Changning, staged the birthday surprise for panda He Feng who arrived at..