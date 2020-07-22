It's Clearly Black And White: Birth Of Tiny Giant Panda Is A Cause For Celebration

Hooray, giant Chinese panda Mei Xiang is a new mommy!

According to HuffPost, Mei Xiang gave birth to her tiny bundle of joy Friday, at the Smithsonian National Zoo.

The zoo said in a statement that Mei Xiang is 'caring for her newborn attentively' and is 'exhibiting positive mothering behavior,' like cuddling and nursing her cub.

In a tweet, the zoo said it caught a glimpse of 'the wonderful, wiggly cub' and heard it squeak.