UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:51s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 05:51s - Published UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the single-game knockout format, used in the Champions League this year from the quarter-final onwards, has produced more exciting soccer than the usual two-legged games and could be revisited in the future. 0

