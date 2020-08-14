Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PSG fans light up Paris streets after Champions League heartbreak

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:45s - Published
PSG fans light up Paris streets after Champions League heartbreak

PSG fans light up Paris streets after Champions League heartbreak

Paris St Germain fans light flares and fireworks down the Champs-Elysees despite a crushing 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Paris Paris Capital of France

Scuffles with police in Paris as fans gather for soccer final [Video]

Scuffles with police in Paris as fans gather for soccer final

VIDEO SHOWS: UGC VIDEO POSTED TO SOCIAL MEDIA SHOWING LARGE CROWDS GATHERED OUTSIDE PARIS' PARC DES PRINCES WHERE PARIS ST GERMAIN FANS ARE WATCHING THEIR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL AGAINST BAYERN MUNICH,

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:47Published

Pakistan imposes sanctions on Dawood, Hafiz, Azhar, Lakhvi and 84 others

 In an apparent attempt to avoid blacklisting by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Pakistan has issued a fresh notification proscribing 88..
IndiaTimes

France mandating masks at all workplaces as virus reawakens

 PARIS (AP) — France is now mandating masks in all workplaces, from the Paris business district to factories in the provinces, as it tries to contain growing..
WorldNews

France's Hollande: A "difficult" moment

 French President Francois Hollande faced 600 journalists at the presidential palace in Paris, where he was asked about his alleged affair six times. Mark..
CBS News

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club

Bayern win Champions League after Coman header edges out PSG

 Bayern Munich are crowned European champions for a sixth time as they beat Paris St-Germain in the Champions League final.
BBC News
Bayern & PSG arrive for Champions League final [Video]

Bayern & PSG arrive for Champions League final

Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain arrive at Benfica's Estadio da Luz for the Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:12Published
Fans & players countdown the hours to Champions League final [Video]

Fans & players countdown the hours to Champions League final

With temperatures soaring in Lisbon the question is whether the players and fans can handle the heat as Bayern Munich play Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:58Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament


Champs-Élysées Champs-Élysées Avenue in Paris, France

"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory [Video]

"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory

Thousands spill into Paris' Champs Elysee Avenue as Paris St Germain book ticket to the Champions League Final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:09Published

FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

Related news from verified sources

PSG fans and French police clash with tear gas after Champions League win

PSG fans and French police clash with tear gas after Champions League win Paris St-Germain are through to the Champions League final but fans have clashed with French police...
Daily Star - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League [Video]

UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the single-game knockout format, used in the Champions League this year from the quarter-final onwards, has produced more exciting soccer than the usual..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:51Published
PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview [Video]

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview

Champions League final match preview as Paris Saint-Germain take on BayernMunich.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final [Video]

Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final

It's Champions League final day with a difference as only a handful of fans descend on Lisbon for Sunday's match between Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:45Published