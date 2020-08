PSG fans disappointed at Champions League loss, scuffles erupt in Paris

Fans in Paris lament Champions League loss to Bayern Munich as scuffles with police erupt along the Champs Elysees .

"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory Thousands spill into Paris' Champs Elysee Avenue as Paris St Germain book ticket to the Champions League Final.

In an apparent attempt to avoid blacklisting by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Pakistan has issued a fresh notification proscribing 88..

A company in Paris is transforming roofs and abandoned urban areas into spaces covered in plants.

There was an unexpected match-winner in the Champions League final as only one Parisian was celebrating.

Bayern fans celebrate in Lisbon Bayern Munich fans celebrate Champions League title after beating Paris Saint German in Lisbon.

Bayern & PSG arrive for Champions League final Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain arrive at Benfica's Estadio da Luz for the Champions League final.

Bayern Munich are crowned European champions for a sixth time as they beat Paris St-Germain in the Champions League final.

Scuffles with police in Paris as fans gather for soccer final VIDEO SHOWS: UGC VIDEO POSTED TO SOCIAL MEDIA SHOWING LARGE CROWDS GATHERED OUTSIDE PARIS' PARC DES PRINCES WHERE PARIS ST GERMAIN FANS ARE WATCHING THEIR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL AGAINST BAYERN MUNICH,

PSG fans light up Paris streets after Champions League heartbreak Paris St Germain fans light flares and fireworks down the Champs-Elysees despite a crushing 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Ander Herrera insists “it wouldn’t be a failure” if Paris Saint-Germain did not lift...

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has promised Paris Saint-Germain will win the Champions League, saying Sunday’s...

Ander Herrera urged Paris Saint-Germain to “start again” after falling to Bayern Munich in the...