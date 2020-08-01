Salman Khan, other celebs gather at Sohail Khan's house for Ganesh visarjan

Actor Sohail Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence in Mumbai. Sohail's family including brother Salman Khan attended celebrations. Arbaaz Khan also visited along with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. The duo was seen posing for shutterbugs outside Sohail's place. Helen also came for 'Ganpati darshan' on the occasion. Earlier in the day, the Khan family welcomed Ganpati at their house. Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri were seen taking part in celebrations. The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India, majorly in Maharashtra. Devotees visit temples and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. This year, festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner due to Covid-19 pandemic. Priests were seen performing 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning masks. MHA has issued guidelines, prohibiting large congregations. Police have tightened security at many places to maintain law and order.
Nation is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival with much zeal. Devotees are visiting temples and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Priests are perform 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bollywood celebrities too are taking part in celebrations like every year. Salman Khan's family welcomed Ganpati at their house. Celebrations this year are taking place at Sohail Khan's house. Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri participate in Chaturthi celebrations. Last year, Ganesh Chaturthi festivities took place at Arpita's place. The festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner this year in view of Covid pandemic. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines and prohibited large congregations. Police have also tightened security at many places to maintain law and order.
To celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a COVID-19 hospital themed Ganesh pandal has been set up in Nagpur. The pandal is made to look like a COVID hospital in which Lord Ganesha is represented as a doctor. The COVID hospital themed pandal has been set up by Ekta Ganesh Mandal Utsav in Hilltop neighbourhood of Nagpur.