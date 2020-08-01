Global  
 

Salman Khan, other celebs gather at Sohail Khan's house for Ganesh visarjan

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Actor Salman Khan attended the Ganpati celebrations at Sohail Khan's residence on August 23.

Salman's family members had welcomed Lord Ganesha on August 22 as Ganesh Chaturthi began and took part in Ganpati visarjan on Sunday.

On the occasion, Salman was seen in a shirt and black pants.

He was seen performing Ganesh aarti.

Khan brothers' step mother Helen also performed aarti with her family.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India and majorly in Maharashtra.


