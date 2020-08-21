Larry King has taken to social media to share an emotional note following the sudden deaths of his two children.

Larry King breaks his silence after the sudden deaths of his two children

Two children of long-time talk show host Larry King have died within roughly three weeks of each other, a source close to the family told CNN. ......

Larry King is mourning the death of two of his children with ex-wife Alene Akins, Andy and Chaia King, who died within weeks of each other.

Larry King has addressed the loss of two of his children, which occurred within weeks of one another.

The former CNN nightly interview television show breaks his silence on the deaths of his two...

Larry King is breaking his silence after the sudden deaths of his two children. The 86-year-old talk...