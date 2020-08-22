|
|
|
Vanessa Bryant says her life 'feels so empty' without her late husband Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday
Video Credit: Bang Media
- Duration: 02:51s - Published
Vanessa Bryant says her life 'feels so empty' without her late husband Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday
Vanessa Bryant says her life "feels so empty" without her late husband Kobe Bryant, on what would have been his 42nd birthday.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|