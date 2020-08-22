Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vanessa Bryant says her life 'feels so empty' without her late husband Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Vanessa Bryant says her life 'feels so empty' without her late husband Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday

Vanessa Bryant says her life 'feels so empty' without her late husband Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday

Vanessa Bryant says her life "feels so empty" without her late husband Kobe Bryant, on what would have been his 42nd birthday.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kendrick Lamar Celebrates Kobe Bryant's 42nd Birthday With New Nike Ad

Around the same time the 'Just Be Better' promo is released, the NBA star's widow Vanessa Bryant...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Kobe Bryant On His Birthday: 'I’m Mad I Didn’t Go First'

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on what would have been his 43rd...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCTV News


Vanessa Bryant and others share emotional memories of Kobe on his birthday

Kobe Bryant — basketball legend, beloved father, husband, mentor, and sports icon — should be...
Mashable - Published


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Vanessa Bryant: Life feels so empty without Kobe Bryant - Vanessa Bryant says her life "feels so empty" without her… https://t.co/ElhtjwV4FC 15 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Fans, Loved Ones Honor Kobe Bryant On What Would Have Been His 42nd Birthday [Video]

Fans, Loved Ones Honor Kobe Bryant On What Would Have Been His 42nd Birthday

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa shared a touching tribute on Instagram and outside the Staples Centers, fans held a small memorial to remember the NBA legend. Laurie Perez reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:11Published
Basketball world honors Kobe on his birthday [Video]

Basketball world honors Kobe on his birthday

Basketball world honors Kobe on his birthday

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:34Published
Judge Denies Change Of Venue Request In Kobe Bryant Wrongful Death Lawsuit [Video]

Judge Denies Change Of Venue Request In Kobe Bryant Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The estate of Ara Zobayan, who piloted the plane that killed Kobe Bryant, himself and seven others, has been denied the motion to move a case to a different location to ensure a fair trial based on..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:25Published