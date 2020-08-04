Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 weeks ago

Gyms, fitness centers now open for business after hiatus

Gym wasted no time.

It's your top story this monday morning.

Upstate empire fitness opened the doors at midnight to welcome back itsager toexercisee new rules to follow.

Each member must scan in one at a time.

Once inside..... they must take their temperature and sign a covid-19 exposure affirmation stating that... to their knowledge.... they have not been exposed to the virus.

Bottles of sanitizer to clean each piece of equipment they use are available at the front desk.

Special sanitizing u- v lights have also been installed to further fight any viruses.

Co-owner brian devins says it's good to be back.

"what you see around me is my entire life savings, my wife and i made a large investment.

These months off have been extremely challenging.

Not only financially, but emotionally.

We are so excited to open our doors again.

We know we have done everything we possibly can for the safety of our members and we're very optimistic moving forward."

Devins says its been almost 25 weeks since the gym was last open.

He adds... if members haven't been able to train on their own.... they shouldn't expect to pick up right where they left off.

"ease into it.

My biggest practice as a coach, and a trainer, and a nutritionist, has al;ways been consistancy.

Don't come in here like you were at the top of your game when you left off.

Take your time, build the routine.

Just show up.

Things will come back to you as long as you are consistent."

Upstate empire fitness is open 24 hours.... so no more excuses.

And as the governor has said.... indoor gyms can reopen ((but((