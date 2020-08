Plasma donor: 'How can anybody think twice?' Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:23s - Published 1 minute ago Plasma donor: 'How can anybody think twice?' Chris Stockbridge knows the power of convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19. He says the treatment may have saved his brother's life and he has donated his own plasma to other patients. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TED: WE ARE GOING HEAR A LOTMORE ABOUT CONVALESCENT PLASMABECAUSE IT IS A LIFESAVER.I HAVE GIVEN MY CONVALESCENTASTHMA FOUR TIMES TO THE REDCROSS.TED: CHRIS STOCKBRIDGE KNOWS THEPOWER OF CONVALESCENT PLASMA ANDCOVID-19.CHRIS WAS DIAGNOSED WICOVID-19 LAST SPRING, HAD FEWSYMPTOMS AND A QUICK RECOVERY.HIS BROTHER MIKE GOT IT, SLIPPEDINTO A COMA BEFORE GETTING THELIFE SAVING PLASMA FROM ANOTHERDONOR.MY BROTHER GOT IT INJECTEDINTO HIS BODY AND WITHIN 24HOURS, HE WAS AWAKE AND OFF OFHIS VENTILATOR.TE SADLY THEIR MOTHER ALSO GOTCOVID-19 AND DIED BEFORE SHECOULD GET THE CONVALESCENTPLASMA.BUT NOW THE PUSH IS ON FOR THEMILLIONS OF AMERICANS WHO HAVESUCCESSFULLY BATTLED COVID-19 TODONATE THEIR BLOOD FOR THISLIFESAVNG PLASMA TO PATIENCURRENTLY BATTLING THE VIRUS.TREATING WITH CONVALESCENTPLASMA AT THE HIGHEST, THERE WAS35% IMPROVABLE IN SURVIVALWHICH IS SIGNIFICANT.TED: FOR CHRIS STOCKBRIDGE, HEKNOWS THE POWER OF HIS DONATION.





