‘No one can save Congress’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's jibe over leadership row

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Congress leader Kamal Nath over reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Chouhan said reciting Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils. "Kamal Nath was chanting Hanuman Chalisa. Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils. Jyotiraditya Scindia supported truth during Article 370’s abrogation. Scindia supported Ram temple construction for the people," Chouhan said. Kamal Nath had organized Hanuman Chalisa path on August 4. The Hanuman Chalisa path was done before Ram Temple bhoomi pujan. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also slammed Congress. Scindia said that Congress doesn’t deserve to be in power. "Congress leader apologized for not being able to control sand mafia. Cong has no right to be in power if they can’t control corruption. Scindia family has always opted for the path of truth. Jyotiraditya Scindia won’t sit quietly if there is injustice," he said.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel were deployed for rescue operations in Indore. People were rescued after rain inundated low-lying areas. Sehore received 316 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert in Khargone, Alirajpur and other places. An orange alert issued for a few places in nine districts. A woman was reportedly killed in a wall collapse incident in Dhar. A two-year-old boy was swept away in overflowing stream. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also joined the rescue operation in the state.
Amid the turmoil in the Indian National Congress party over the issue of leadership, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti took a jibe at the Gandhis. The former Union minister said that the political identity of the Nehru-Gandhi family had perished, and the main Opposition party must now turn to the 'real' Gandhi, an allusion to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Drawing a parallel with the Grand Old Party, she said that in Lucknow, many rickshaw-pullers and tonga drivers call themselves relatives of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, and the situation in Congress was similar. On August 24, the Congress held a meeting of its top body, the Working Committee, over the controversy caused by a letter by over 20 senior leaders seeking major organisational shake-up and decentralisation of power from the central leadership. Watch the full video for more.
Commenting on the 'letter politics' in Congress, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked Muslim leaders in the party for "how long they'll remain as slave of Congress leadership". "Ghulam Nabi Azad used to call us BJP's 'B' team. Now, his party's former chief said he colluded with BJP by signing on the letter. Muslim leaders in Congress, who are wasting time, should think for how long they'll remain slave of Congress leadership," said Asaduddin Owaisi.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia took oath as Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi on July 22. Before taking oath as Rajya Sabha member, Scindia greeted Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge. First-time MP from the Shiv Sena, Priyanka Chaturvedi also took oath as Rajya Sabha member. Around 43 of the 61 newly elected members of RS took oath today.
As the Congress deals with the leadership issue raised by several party leaders in a letter to the interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, the BJP has mocked the Congress. Speaking to the media, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Congress is like a school where people may study very hard, but only the headmaster’s child can come first. Mishra further mocked the Congress saying that the party has many deserving leader like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rihan Vadra and others. This jibe comes as 23 leaders of the party called for a complete overhaul in the party leadership at all levels including the CWC. This letter led to Sonia Gandhi asking the leaders to get together and choose a leader. However, another bloc soon emerged which backed Sonia Gandhi to continue in the top role. Sonia Gandhi had taken over as interim president after Rahul Gandhi quit the top party post following the defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Watch the full video for all the details.
Framers stood in long and never ending queues to purchase urea in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. One of the farmers said, "I am coming here from past seven days from my village but I am not getting urea." Another farmer said, "I have been waiting in the queue from 7 am in the morning but we have not got the Urea yet." Urea is used widely by farmers as fertilizer.
