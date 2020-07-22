‘No one can save Congress’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's jibe over leadership row

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that those leaders who give good suggestions to Congress are being accused of colluding with BJP and labelled as traitors.

"Those who give good suggestions to Congress, they are being accused of colluding with BJP.

When Scindia ji raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with BJP.

Now when leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are demanding full-time party chief, they're also being accused of colluding with BJP.

No one can save such a party," Chouhan said.

The comments of Chouhan came after developments in the Congress Working Committee meeting.

During the CWC meeting, Azad said he will resign if Rahul Gandhi's "collusion with BJP" remark can be proven.