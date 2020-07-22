Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘No one can save Congress’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's jibe over leadership row

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:06s - Published
‘No one can save Congress’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's jibe over leadership row

‘No one can save Congress’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's jibe over leadership row

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that those leaders who give good suggestions to Congress are being accused of colluding with BJP and labelled as traitors.

"Those who give good suggestions to Congress, they are being accused of colluding with BJP.

When Scindia ji raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with BJP.

Now when leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are demanding full-time party chief, they're also being accused of colluding with BJP.

No one can save such a party," Chouhan said.

The comments of Chouhan came after developments in the Congress Working Committee meeting.

During the CWC meeting, Azad said he will resign if Rahul Gandhi's "collusion with BJP" remark can be proven.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh Chouhan 17th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

Leaders who give good suggestions to Congress are accused of colluding with BJP: Chouhan

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that those leaders who give good suggestions to Congress are being accused of colluding with..
IndiaTimes
‘Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees, not devils’: Chouhan’s jibe at Kamal Nath [Video]

‘Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees, not devils’: Chouhan’s jibe at Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Congress leader Kamal Nath over reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Chouhan said reciting Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils. "Kamal Nath was chanting Hanuman Chalisa. Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils. Jyotiraditya Scindia supported truth during Article 370’s abrogation. Scindia supported Ram temple construction for the people," Chouhan said. Kamal Nath had organized Hanuman Chalisa path on August 4. The Hanuman Chalisa path was done before Ram Temple bhoomi pujan. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also slammed Congress. Scindia said that Congress doesn’t deserve to be in power. "Congress leader apologized for not being able to control sand mafia. Cong has no right to be in power if they can’t control corruption. Scindia family has always opted for the path of truth. Jyotiraditya Scindia won’t sit quietly if there is injustice," he said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:15Published
MP rain: Rescue operations in Indore; woman killed in wall collapse; IMD alert [Video]

MP rain: Rescue operations in Indore; woman killed in wall collapse; IMD alert

Heavy rains lashed parts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel were deployed for rescue operations in Indore. People were rescued after rain inundated low-lying areas. Sehore received 316 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert in Khargone, Alirajpur and other places. An orange alert issued for a few places in nine districts. A woman was reportedly killed in a wall collapse incident in Dhar. A two-year-old boy was swept away in overflowing stream. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also joined the rescue operation in the state.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:05Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

'Like rickshaw-pullers call themselves...': Uma Bharti's jibe at Congress [Video]

'Like rickshaw-pullers call themselves...': Uma Bharti's jibe at Congress

Amid the turmoil in the Indian National Congress party over the issue of leadership, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti took a jibe at the Gandhis. The former Union minister said that the political identity of the Nehru-Gandhi family had perished, and the main Opposition party must now turn to the 'real' Gandhi, an allusion to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Drawing a parallel with the Grand Old Party, she said that in Lucknow, many rickshaw-pullers and tonga drivers call themselves relatives of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, and the situation in Congress was similar. On August 24, the Congress held a meeting of its top body, the Working Committee, over the controversy caused by a letter by over 20 senior leaders seeking major organisational shake-up and decentralisation of power from the central leadership. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:34Published
Muslim leaders should think for how long they'll remain slave of Congress leadership: Owaisi [Video]

Muslim leaders should think for how long they'll remain slave of Congress leadership: Owaisi

Commenting on the 'letter politics' in Congress, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked Muslim leaders in the party for "how long they'll remain as slave of Congress leadership". "Ghulam Nabi Azad used to call us BJP's 'B' team. Now, his party's former chief said he colluded with BJP by signing on the letter. Muslim leaders in Congress, who are wasting time, should think for how long they'll remain slave of Congress leadership," said Asaduddin Owaisi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States


Ghulam Nabi Azad Ghulam Nabi Azad Indian politician and Social Worker

'Poetic justice', says Owaisi after Azad offers to resign from Congress over 'collusion with BJP' remark

 After senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad offered to resign from the party if Rahul Gandhi's reported "collusion with BJP" remark is proven, AIMIM MP..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member [Video]

Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia took oath as Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi on July 22. Before taking oath as Rajya Sabha member, Scindia greeted Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge. First-time MP from the Shiv Sena, Priyanka Chaturvedi also took oath as Rajya Sabha member. Around 43 of the 61 newly elected members of RS took oath today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

‘Only headmaster’s son can come first’: BJP’s Narottam Mishra mocks Congress [Video]

‘Only headmaster’s son can come first’: BJP’s Narottam Mishra mocks Congress

As the Congress deals with the leadership issue raised by several party leaders in a letter to the interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, the BJP has mocked the Congress. Speaking to the media, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Congress is like a school where people may study very hard, but only the headmaster’s child can come first. Mishra further mocked the Congress saying that the party has many deserving leader like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rihan Vadra and others. This jibe comes as 23 leaders of the party called for a complete overhaul in the party leadership at all levels including the CWC. This letter led to Sonia Gandhi asking the leaders to get together and choose a leader. However, another bloc soon emerged which backed Sonia Gandhi to continue in the top role. Sonia Gandhi had taken over as interim president after Rahul Gandhi quit the top party post following the defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published
Farmers face urea shortage in MP's Chitrakoot [Video]

Farmers face urea shortage in MP's Chitrakoot

Framers stood in long and never ending queues to purchase urea in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. One of the farmers said, "I am coming here from past seven days from my village but I am not getting urea." Another farmer said, "I have been waiting in the queue from 7 am in the morning but we have not got the Urea yet." Urea is used widely by farmers as fertilizer.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Congress is like a school where only headmaster's child tops in class: Narottam Mishra [Video]

Congress is like a school where only headmaster's child tops in class: Narottam Mishra

While speaking to media in Bhopal on August 24, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra spoke on meetings of Congress party over party president post. He said, "There are many eligible candidates in Congress (for post of party chief) like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra." "Congress members should understand that Congress is like the school where only headmaster's child tops the class

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

Kapil Sibal Kapil Sibal Indian lawyer and politician

Kapil Sibal says he withdraws tweet after Rahul's 'personally' clarifies BJP remark

 The Congress on Monday denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of "colluding with the BJP", saying he "has not said" a word of that nature nor..
IndiaTimes

Surjewala says Rahul didn't make 'colluding with BJP' comment, asks Sibal not to be misled

 Minutes after Kapil Sibal expressed concerns over reported "colluding with BJP" remarks by Rahul Gandhi, party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that the..
IndiaTimes

CWC Meeting: Kapil Sibal hits out at Rahul Gandhi for accusing Congress members of 'colluding with BJP'

 Amid the important Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on Monday, veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for doubting a section..
DNA

Congress Working Committee Congress Working Committee Executive committee of the Indian National Congress

'Hasn't said a word of this nature': Congress denies Rahul's 'colluding with BJP' remark

 The Congress on Monday denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of "colluding with the BJP", saying he "has not said" a word of that nature nor..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Related news from verified sources

No one can save such a party, Chouhan on Cong row

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that those leaders who give good suggestions...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

20 Top Congress leaders write a letter to Cong President Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News [Video]

20 Top Congress leaders write a letter to Cong President Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News

20 top leaders of the Congress party have written a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, seeking a discussion with her over the leadership issue over the internal crisis in the party. Union..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published
Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to find a new president, says won't remain the president | Oneindia News [Video]

Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to find a new president, says won't remain the president | Oneindia News

In response to the letter by 20 Congress leaders to Congress President Sonia Gandhi seeking an introspection and highlighting the leadership issues in the Party, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
Scindia's departure gave life to Congress in Gwalior-Chambal: Digvijaya Singh [Video]

Scindia's departure gave life to Congress in Gwalior-Chambal: Digvijaya Singh

Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia during a press conference on August 23. Digvijaya Singh said, "I had never expected that Jyotiraditya Scindia - whom..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published