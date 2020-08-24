Erin Zelinka, Rogue Community Health Communications Manager Video Credit: KDRV - Published 7 minutes ago Erin Zelinka, Rogue Community Health Communications Manager Rogue Community Health will be giving away free cloth masks and hand sanitizer, while supplies last, at select grocery store locations near its five health centers in Jackson County, Aug. 24 - 28, from 4 - 6 p.m. Each day. Rogue Community Health is a nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center that serves nearly 15,000 patients in the Rogue Valley, regardless of insurance or ability to pay. Services include medical care, dental care, behavioral health, integrative health, pharmacy, pediatrics, school-based health centers and community resource navigation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Are nearly tied for the number of most new cases. Each county is reporting more than 50 new cases. "next week, you'll be able to get free hand sanitizer and cloth masks at certain stores in jackson county. It's all made possible by rowe community health. Joining us now is earns alinka, the communications manager for ro community health. Thanks for being with us. Thank you for having me, brian. Really excited. Yeah. It sounds like a great possibility for a lot of people. Where can they get it? And when can they get all that stuff? So we are going to be giving them the cloth masks and hannah's hand sanitizer monday through friday of next week at different grocery store locations that are near our five clinics throughout the valley. So monday we'll be at the white city grocery outlet. Tuesday, we'll be out at prospect store wednesday. We'll be at fall's general store thursday. We'll be at the ashland food co op and friday. We'll be at the medford grocery outlet on east stewart. And we're doing this from four to 6:00 pm each day. So if somebody doesn't have access to this work and they get specific information about the places close to them, well, they'll be on a website or someplace else. I can track it down. Yeah, absolutely. Um, we have information on our facebook page. If you just search for a community health and also on our website road, community health.org, and how many masks do you distribute and how much hand sanitizer will each person be eligible to get what we're asking that each person just take one mask and one sanitizer per person we'll have 500 masks. That'll be divided among the locations based on the expected traffic at each. And then we have 750 personal hand sanitizers to give out. And besides the obvious, why is it rogue health decided to put this program together? Well, we are a nonprofit community health center. So we are all about making sure that everyone in the community has access to whatever they need to be healthy. So during covid-19 one of the most important parts of being healthy is having a good mask and hand sanitizer for protection against covid-19. And so we wanted to make sure that people have a comfortable mask. This is it right here that we're giving away that double layered cloth mask within. An insert for a filter and adjustable straps and that they had that cdc recommended sanitizer so they can protect themselves as needed. And also yesterday we saw the highest number of cases we've seen since the beginning of this. And so it's incredibly important right now that we slow the spread. Now, does someone have to qualify or pre-arrange a meeting to pick those up? No, they can just show up at those locations that will be listed on our facebook page and our website. And, um, anyone can access them. We do ask if you already have a nice mask that you do reserve these for the people who really need them, but that's it. Arizona





You Might Like

Tweets about this

