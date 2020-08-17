Global  
 

Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 12:40s - Published
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?

Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?

The Indian National Congress party's marathon meeting on August 24 was held in the backdrop of a storm kicked up by a letter from over 20 senior leaders.

The authors of the letter sought major organisational overhaul, especially at leadership levels, and decentralisation of power.

However, they came under fire at the meeting, particularly over the fact that the letter was 'leaked' in the public domain.

The party's top body has now decided to continue with Sonia Gandhi as 'interim' chief until an All India Congress Committee session is held within six months, possibly to elect a permanent President.

Is this a signal that the party leadership is not in favour of a non-Gandhi at the helm?

Or is the door still open for other leaders to assume the reins?


Some of 23 Congress leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi meet after CWC

 Some senior Congress leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor, met at their senior colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad's house here on Monday evening after the..
IndiaTimes
Manish Tewari, Tharoor and Sibal arrive at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence [Video]

Manish Tewari, Tharoor and Sibal arrive at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

After Congress Working Committee meeting concluded and Indian National Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed in a press conference that CWC unanimously requested Sonia Gandhi 'to continue to lead the Indian National Congress' until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened. In the evening, Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Kapil Sibal arrived at residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad. The crucial meeting of the CWC is being held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Those who wrote letter are as fiercely opposed to BJP as Rahul Gandhi is or as I am: Chidambaram

 Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that those who wrote the letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi conveying their concerns "are certainly as..
IndiaTimes
Those who wrote letter certainly fiercely opposed to BJP as Rahul Gandhi and I are: Chidambaram [Video]

Those who wrote letter certainly fiercely opposed to BJP as Rahul Gandhi and I are: Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that those who wrote the letter certainly are as fiercely opposed to the BJP as I am or Rahul Gandhi is. He said, "There is always discontent, in fact, it is some discontent which brings about change. Unless there is discontent, change won't happen." He further reacted on Rahul Gandhi's alleged remark that writing letter to Sonia Gandhi for reforms in party leadership "was done in collusion with BJP", he said, "It has been clarified, nobody made that statement. Nobody alleged that anyone was colluding with BJP,"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

Gandhi's glasses fetch over $340,000 at auction [Video]

Gandhi's glasses fetch over $340,000 at auction

A pair of glasses belonging to India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi sold at a UK auction for £260,000 (340,327 USD) on Friday (August 21), weeks after an envelope containing them was left hanging out of an auction house's letterbox.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published
‘Sonia Gandhi to continue as president’: Congress after 7-hour long meet [Video]

‘Sonia Gandhi to continue as president’: Congress after 7-hour long meet

The Congress Working Committee on Monday urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened and authorized her to effect necessary organizational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party. At an over seven-hour long meeting, which took place in the backdrop of more than 20 party leaders seeking an immediate organizational overhaul and collective leadership, Gandhi is said to have offered to quit but was requested by the party's top decision-making panel with over 50 members to stay on. Announcing the resolution passed by the CWC, the party's General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal later said at a press conference that the CWC unanimously requested Gandhi to continue to "lead the Indian National Congress until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened."The CWC also authorized her to effect necessary organizational changes to take on various challenges before the party.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:28Published

Congress Working Committee meeting: Sonia Gandhi offers to step down, Manmohan urges her to continue

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has offered to step down from the party's top post but it was...
Mid-Day - Published

Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi on CWC polls, claims Sanjay Jha; party denies

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha has claimed that about a hundred party leaders have written to...
Mid-Day - Published


CWC requests Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress interim president for now: KC Venugopal [Video]

CWC requests Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress interim president for now: KC Venugopal

After Congress held a press conference in the national capital on August 24 after 7 hours long CWC meeting was concluded. Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala chaired the press..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress' Interim President: KH Muniyappa [Video]

Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress' Interim President: KH Muniyappa

Following the meeting of Congress Working Committee, member, and Congress leader KH Muniyappa informed that Sonia Gandhi will continue as Congress party's interim president. "Madam (Sonia Gandhi) has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
‘Muslims leaders in Congress should…’: Asaduddin Owaisi on leadership row [Video]

‘Muslims leaders in Congress should…’: Asaduddin Owaisi on leadership row

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke on leadership row in Congress. Owaisi said Muslim leaders in Congress should think about their position in the party. “I don’t have a habit of speaking on any..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published