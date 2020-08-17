Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?

After Congress Working Committee meeting concluded and Indian National Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed in a press conference that CWC unanimously requested Sonia Gandhi 'to continue to lead the Indian National Congress' until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened. In the evening, Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Kapil Sibal arrived at residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad. The crucial meeting of the CWC is being held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.
Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that those who wrote the letter certainly are as fiercely opposed to the BJP as I am or Rahul Gandhi is. He said, "There is always discontent, in fact, it is some discontent which brings about change. Unless there is discontent, change won't happen." He further reacted on Rahul Gandhi's alleged remark that writing letter to Sonia Gandhi for reforms in party leadership "was done in collusion with BJP", he said, "It has been clarified, nobody made that statement. Nobody alleged that anyone was colluding with BJP,"
A pair of glasses belonging to India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi sold at a UK auction for £260,000 (340,327 USD) on Friday (August 21), weeks after an envelope containing them was left hanging out of an auction house's letterbox.
The Congress Working Committee on Monday urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened and authorized her to effect necessary organizational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party. At an over seven-hour long meeting, which took place in the backdrop of more than 20 party leaders seeking an immediate organizational overhaul and collective leadership, Gandhi is said to have offered to quit but was requested by the party's top decision-making panel with over 50 members to stay on. Announcing the resolution passed by the CWC, the party's General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal later said at a press conference that the CWC unanimously requested Gandhi to continue to "lead the Indian National Congress until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened."The CWC also authorized her to effect necessary organizational changes to take on various challenges before the party.
Following the meeting of Congress Working Committee, member, and Congress leader KH Muniyappa informed that Sonia Gandhi will continue as Congress party's interim president. "Madam (Sonia Gandhi) has..