The Comey Rule on Showtime - Official Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:19s
Check out the official trailer for the Showtime political miniseries The Comey Rule, based on the book A Higher Loyalty by former FBI director James Comey.

It stars Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson, Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle, Holly Hunter, Peter Coyote, Steven Pasquale, Oona Chaplin, Scoot McNairy, William Sadler and T.

R.

Knight.

The Comey Rule Release Date: September 27, 2020 on Showtime Are you excited for The Comey Rule?

Showtime Drops Trailer For The Comey Rule Series Based on Former FBI Director’s Trump Book

Showtime released the official trailer for its upcoming television adaptation of former FBI Director...
Mediaite - Published

Brendan Gleeson Demands 'Loyalty' As Donald Trump in 'The Comey Rule' Trailer - Watch Now!

The official trailer and key art for Showtime’s The Comey Rule is here! The upcoming limited series...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Showtime's 'The Comey Rule' trailer's dramatic take on Trump raises one question: Why?

Did we really need this? Showtime seems to think so. The first trailer for The Comey Rule makes...
Mashable - Published


