The Comey Rule Trailer - Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson, Jennifer Ehle

The Comey Rule Trailer - Plot synopsis: Based on James Comey's No.

1 New York Times bestselling book "A Higher Loyalty" and more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals, THE COMEY RULE is an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation.

THE COMEY RULE is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

Directed by Billy Ray starring Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson, Jennifer Ehle, Michael Kelly, Holly Hunter, Jonathan Banks, William Sadler, Scoot McNairy, Oona Chaplin, T.R.

Knight, Joe Lo Truglio, Peter Coyote, Amy Seimetz, Kingsley Ben-Adir release date September 27, 2020 (on SHOWTIME)