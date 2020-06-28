Fayette shooting arrest

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

Been arrested in connection to yesterday's shooting at fayette mall, that left a 17- year-old dead.

The fayette county coroner's office identifed the victim as, kenneth wayne bottoms junior.

shortly after the coroner released the name of the victim.... lexington police announced two arrests in the shooting.... nasir lyons and cion townsend... both 18 years old.

Police say the two were with bottoms at the time of the shooting.

Both are charged with tampering with physical evidence.

According to court documents.... both were seen taking items off of bottoms, after he was shot.

Documents say townsend has two cell phones belonging to bottoms on him, when he was taken into custody at the mall.

Lyons was arrested later at his home.

Kenneth wayne bottoms jr. is the fourth teenager to die from gun violence in less than two weeks in lexington.

abc 36's christy bollinger is at the fayette mall.

And christy.... shoppers you spoke with seemed to have the same question.... why is this happening so often?

Yes.... there was a common theme with all the shoppers i spoke to today.... gun violence has to stop.

Many saying we must do better, that we can't keep watching kids die from this.

"i think it's senseless."

It's the question the community can't stop asking..

In the midst of another apparently senseless act of violence..

Why are kids shooting kids?

"i mean it's a travesty ya know hearing about all these young people getting shot ya know we gotta live our lives we can't keep getting taken out so young."

The coroner says 17-year-old kenneth bottoms junior died in sunday's shooting at fayette mall.

Police say it came after a dispute between bottoms, the shooter and some other people..

One witness told us punches were thrown, and then the shooter shot the victim in the head... she tells us she heard four different shots.

Bottoms died later at the hospital.

Police say two other victims.... a 41 year old man and 17 year old girl.... suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe they were just caught in the crossfire.

Less than 24 hours later, shoppers returned to the mall..

But they couldn't believe it.

"for something like this to happen, it's just really sad."

"i mean stray bullets they've got no names on em they hit whatever they're going for they go straight they don't turn."

Kenneth baker was at the mall when the chaos began...shoppers running out the mall, screaming..

The mall on lockdown..

Hundreds being evacuated.

"i heard two girls running in the parking lot screaming, active shooter, active shooter."

Police say it wasn't an active shooter situation nor was it random.

They believe bottoms and the shooter knew each other.

Scary nonetheless.

"this gun violence stuff has to stop."

At this time police say no one's been charged with bottoms' murder.

Police are still looking to learn more about the shooting and ask for the public's help.

Live in lexington, christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

There's also been an arrest in another fatal shooting over