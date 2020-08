Doctor Who Nearly Died From COVID-19 Credits Convalescent Plasma For Recovery



A UMass Memorial doctor who nearly died from the coronavirus is crediting convalescent plasma with saving his life. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:06 Published 38 minutes ago

Local doctor feels strongly about plasma



Convalescent plasma used to treat COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized has been expanded. The FDA granted an 'emergency use authorization for the treatment. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:10 Published 47 minutes ago