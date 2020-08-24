Global  
 

Incredible moment BLM protesters orderly part way for incoming ambulance in NYC

As peaceful protesters march down a Manhattan street, an incoming ambulance needs to use the road, so the protesters orderly move out of the way to give the emergency vehicle room on August 24.

The protests are in relation to the police killing of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin the previous day.


