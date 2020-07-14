Business partner alleges affair with Falwells

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:37s - Published 11 minutes ago

He says he had sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell Jr, a staunch supporter of President Trump , looked on.

Giancarlo Granda says his sexual relationship with the Falwells began when he was 20.

(EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - UPDATES TO ADD COMMENT FROM FALWELL AND POLITICO REPORT QUOTING FALWELL SAYING HE HAS NOT RESIGNED) A business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relationship involving Falwell's wife and the evangelical leader.

It's the latest controversy surrounding one of the most influential figures in the American Christian conservative movement, and on Monday Falwell Jr. agreed to step down as head of Liberty University, the Washington Post reported.

Giancarlo Granda says he was 20 when he met Jerry and Becki Falwell while working as a pool attendant at a Miami Beach hotel in March of 2012.

From then until 2018, Granda told Reuters that the relationship involved him having sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell looked on.

Granda showed Reuters emails, text messages and other evidence that he says demonstrate the sexual nature of his relationship with the couple, who have been married since 1987.

In an interview Granda said, "Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room," Now 29, he described the liaisons as frequent - "multiple times per year" - and said the encounters took place at hotels in Miami and New York, and at the Falwells' home in Virginia.

Granda also shared an audio recording that he says captures a conversation he had with the Falwells in 2018: BECKI:"He's like telling me every time he hooks up with people.

Like I don't have feelings or something." JERRY: "You're going to make her jealous." GRANDA: "I'm not trying to do that." Becki Falwell did not respond to emails or phone and text messages from Reuters.

After Reuters presented its initial reporting early last week to the Falwells, a lawyer for Jerry Falwell, said the evangelical leader "categorically denies everything you indicated you intend to publish about him." Falwell is a towering figure in the U.S. evangelical political movement.

His 2016 endorsement of Donald Trump helped the twice-divorced New Yorker win the Republican nomination for president.

Earlier this month Falwell was placed on paid leave from Liberty after he posted a picture of himself and a woman, with their pants unzipped, on social media.

Liberty and Falwell did not immediately respond to reports of his resignation.

But Monday evening -- a report by Politico quoted Falwell as saying "I have not resigned."