Kim Kardashian convinced Paris Hilton to freeze her eggs

Paris Hilton was inspired by her old friend Kim Kardashian to take control of her fertility and freeze her eggs.

Kim Kardashian teams up with Monica in fight to free rapper C-Murder In 2009, Miller was convicted of k*lling one of his fans in New Orleans in 2002. He has always maintained his innocence.

Kim Kardashian seems to be expanding her beauty biz ... 'cause it looks like she's now ready to tackle the world of skincare!!! Kim's legal team filed new docs..

Kim Kardashian seems to be telegraphing a clear message amid her recent marriage struggles -- she's still a classic baddie, and maybe some folks need some..

Paris Hilton to share secret childhood trauma in new documentary Paris Hilton will reveal a previously undisclosed traumatic childhood experience in an upcoming documentary.

Paris Hilton's opening up about a traumatic chapter of her life before her 'Simple Life' stardom ... in an upcoming documentary that's pretty shocking. The..