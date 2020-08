Storm Francis causes flash floods in Ireland Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:24s - Published 1 minute ago Storm Francis causes flash floods in Ireland Flash floods in Cork, Ireland, on Monday night (August 24) after Storm Francis brought heavy rain to the area. Footage shows the torrential weather in Bantry, a town in Country Cork, shortly after midnight. The storm expected to reach parts of the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday. 0

