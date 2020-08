Boston College students returning to campus Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:15s - Published 3 days ago Boston College students are returning to campus today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THIS MORNING.JOSH THIS IS THE FIRST PHASE OF: MOVE-IN HERE IN CHESTNUT HILL.IT BEGINS WITH INTERNATIONALSTUDENTS TODAY, FOLLOWED BYFIRST-YEAR STUDENTS TOMORROW.B.C. IS ONE OF THE AREA SCHOOLSTHAT WILL BE HAVING IN-PERSONINSTRUCTION TO START THE FALL,THOUGH ONLINE COURSES ARE ALSOBEING OFFERED.STUDENTS ARE MAKING APPOINTMENTSFOR MOVE-IN TIMES AND CAN ONLYHAVE ONE PERSON HELPING THEMTHEY ALSO WILL HAVE TO GTESTED FOR COVID-19 BEFORE THATSCHEDULED MOVE-IN.THIS WILL BE A BUSY WEEK IN THEBOSTON AREA.ON THURSDAY, MOVE-IN BEGINS FORTUFTS STUDENTS COMING FROMSTATES WITH HIGH CORONAVIRUSPOSITIVE TEST RATES.LOCAL LEADERS, INCLUDING THEMAYORS OF SOMERVILLE ANDMEDFORD, AND CITY COUNCILORS INBOSTON, HAVE EXPRESSED CONCERNSABOUT HOW THE RETURN OF STUDENTSWILL BE HANDLED.ATHLETES HAVE BEEN ON CAMPUS FORSEVERAL WEEKS AND DOING THEIRTRAINING BUT THERE ARE CHANGESTO TELL YOU ABOUT.THE FOOTBALL TEAM WAS SUPPOSEDTO BEGIN ON CAMPUS AGAINST OHIOBUT THEY CANCELED THEIR SEASONCOMPLETELY.NOW BC WILL HEAD TO DURHAM,NORTH CAROLINA, ON SEPTEMBER 19FOR THEIR FIRST GAM







