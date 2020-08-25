RNC speaker: Democrats want black people in mental plantation
Vernon Jones spoke on the first night of the Republican National Convention topraise President Donald Trump's record of delivering on promises and accuseDemocrats of taking advantage of black voters for decades.
President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November. Gloria Tso reports.
The first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday (August 24) showcased Black supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, including American football legend Herschel Walker declared Trump his "friend" and not a "racist."
Donald Trump Jr ridicules Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech to the televised Republican National Convention.Mocking Mr Biden's past meetings with Chinese leaders as vice president, hecalls the Democrat "Beijing Biden".
