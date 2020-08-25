Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RNC speaker: Democrats want black people in mental plantation

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
RNC speaker: Democrats want black people in mental plantation

RNC speaker: Democrats want black people in mental plantation

Vernon Jones spoke on the first night of the Republican National Convention topraise President Donald Trump's record of delivering on promises and accuseDemocrats of taking advantage of black voters for decades.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vernon Jones Vernon Jones American politician


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

GOP Convention: Rising stars, dark warnings

 A rising generation of Republican stars offered an optimistic view of President Donald Trump's leadership, but were undermined on the opening night of the GOP's..
USATODAY.com

Biden Wants Black Voter Turnout Similar to Obama’s. He’ll Need Black Men.

 For Democrats who rely on Black voters to power their electoral advantages in America’s urban centers, the difference between good and great Black voter..
NYTimes.com
RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden [Video]

RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden

President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Republican voters react to remote GOP convention

 While admitting their preference of having an in-person convention, Trump supporters still enjoyed the format of the first remote Republican National Convention...
USATODAY.com

Trump’s Fights Are Their Fights. They Have His Back Unapologetically.

 Many supporters of President Trump said in interviews that he had succeeded on issues that matter to them. And they dismissed as unimportant the behavior that..
NYTimes.com

Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party

RNC Night 1: Watch the Moments That Mattered

 Two of our reporters break down highlights from the first night (and afternoon) of the Republican National Convention.
NYTimes.com
Ex-NFL player Walker says Trump is not racist [Video]

Ex-NFL player Walker says Trump is not racist

The first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday (August 24) showcased Black supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, including American football legend Herschel Walker declared Trump his "friend" and not a "racist."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published
Donald Trump Jr labels his father's rival 'Beijing Biden' in Republican National Convention speech [Video]

Donald Trump Jr labels his father's rival 'Beijing Biden' in Republican National Convention speech

Donald Trump Jr ridicules Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech to the televised Republican National Convention.Mocking Mr Biden's past meetings with Chinese leaders as vice president, hecalls the Democrat "Beijing Biden".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Vernon Jones, Dem backing Trump, says party wants Black voters on its ‘mental plantation’

Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones went on the attack against his own party Monday evening...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

Black___Dog_97

ツ𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐父𝕯𝖔𝖌☠︎ RT @tomangell: TONIGHT: A speaker at Trump’s convention accused Democrats of wanting to give Americans a “right to marijuana.” (Fact check… 2 hours ago

jams_orange

Jams Orange RT @1NewsNZ: Democrats want black people in 'mental plantation' - Republican national convention speaker https://t.co/vfLuNXCRdI https://t.… 2 hours ago

1NewsNZ

1 NEWS Democrats want black people in 'mental plantation' - Republican national convention speaker https://t.co/vfLuNXCRdI https://t.co/KkMzETKDB3 4 hours ago

patriot_latina

Patriot Latina👠🇺🇸 RT @mrchow323: @RaediantWarrior @Mrsmmtbeauty We got more to come!!! Did you see the Fake News media!! Everytime a Black speaker came up, t… 6 hours ago

mrchow323

NF Chow🇺🇸 @RaediantWarrior @Mrsmmtbeauty We got more to come!!! Did you see the Fake News media!! Everytime a Black speaker c… https://t.co/Zi8JkcgykE 7 hours ago

FrilledLizzer

FrilledLizzer🦎 Why is PBS cutting into a black Democratic speaker? - and other speakers every time you don't like what they have t… https://t.co/NUYjvx2Zpw 9 hours ago

chizzlechested

Chizzlechested Chiz @msleen1970 @NYAnna22 @LoriGarza1718 I want her to always remember the black women and white women shoulders she's… https://t.co/ZQ0lLb4f3x 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

In RNC Speech, Kimberly Klacik Takes Aim At Democrats: 'We're Not Buying The Lies Anymore' [Video]

In RNC Speech, Kimberly Klacik Takes Aim At Democrats: 'We're Not Buying The Lies Anymore'

Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik on Monday took aim at Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in her speech for the Republican National Convention, accusing Democrats of taking Black..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:52Published