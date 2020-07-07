Global  
 

Alok Sharma: Rule Britannia should be played at Proms

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has waded into the row over the playing of ‘Rule Britannia’ and ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ during the Last Night Of The Proms saying the anthems should be played "with the lyrics sung".

