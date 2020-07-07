Business Secretary Alok Sharma has waded into the row over the playing of ‘Rule Britannia’ and ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ during the Last Night Of The Proms saying the anthems should be played "with the lyrics sung".
Report by Blairm.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma says clinical trials of a vaccine being developed in Scotland could get underway by the end of the year, but rejects claims that the government was slow in its response to the pandemic. Report by Etemadil.
Business secretary Alok Sharma insists the government is continuing to help businesses during the pandemic and that has made £8.5b worth of support available through loans and grants to the aviation and airspace sector.
Report by Bassaneseg.
The Business Secretary Alok Sharma says that the unemployment figures are very worrying, after the ONS reported that the number of people working in the UK has fallen by 750,000 in the three months to June. He added that the government is providing support to people through the furlough scheme, universal credit and by doubling the number of work coaches. Report by Bassaneseg.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma says the EU must respect the UK as a sovereign nation as post-Brexit negotiations continue. Report by Bassaneseg.
Facebook blocked access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that criticized the country's king. However, the social media platform said it would launch a legal challenge. Adam Reed reports.
Avanti West Coast has launched the UK's first fully wrapped Pride train entirely staffed by an LGBTQ+ crew for its first official service. Train manager Paul Austin said that Avanti West Coast "want to lead" the train industry on LGBTQ acceptance, while commercial director Sarah Copley described her excitement by the launch and the celebration of diversity. Report by Blairm.