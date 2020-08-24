Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unarmed Black Man Jacob Blake Shot Multiple Times by Wisconsin Police

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Unarmed Black Man Jacob Blake Shot Multiple Times by Wisconsin Police

Unarmed Black Man Jacob Blake Shot Multiple Times by Wisconsin Police

Blake, 29, was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, at around 5 pm Sunday in broad daylight.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

LeBron James: We are scared as black people in America [Video]

LeBron James: We are scared as black people in America

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared a poweful message following theshooting of a black man by police in the Wisconsin city Kenosha. Protestersset cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear onSunday night over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was in aserious condition in hospital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha [Video]

Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha

Wisconsin's governor called out the National Guard on Monday, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:08Published

Jacob Blake's Uncle Says Cop Should Be Charged with Attempted Murder, Shot Him for Being Black

 Jacob Blake was shot 7 times by a white cop for the "crime" of being black ... so says Jacob's uncle, who's deeply distraught over what went down in Kenosha, WI...
TMZ.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Taylor Swift fan returns box of signed albums [Video]

Taylor Swift fan returns box of signed albums

An independent record store owner in Wisconsin is thanking his lucky stars after a box of signed Taylor Swift albums was handed over by a loyal fan following a delivery issue.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

AP Top Stories August 25 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday August 25th: Republican National Convention opens; Protests and clashes in Wisconsin; India counts 60,000 coronavirus cases in one..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

US: Wisconsin deploys National Guard amid protests

Protesters gathered in Kenosha, in the US state of Wisconsin, defying curfew as outrage builds over...
Deutsche Welle - Published

New protests erupt in Wisconsin as anger grows over police shooting of black man Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times by police as his three children watched.
SBS - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsDeutsche WelleNYTimes.com


T.I. and 50 Cent React To Wisconsin Black Man Jacob Blake’s Horrific Police Shooting: “Get Well Soon King”

T.I. and 50 Cent React To Wisconsin Black Man Jacob Blake’s Horrific Police Shooting: “Get Well Soon King” Grammy-winning rapper T.I. and 50 Cent are praying for a speedy recovery for Wisconsin Black man...
SOHH - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police: Car Catches On Fire While Driven By Shooting Victim In North Philadelphia [Video]

Police: Car Catches On Fire While Driven By Shooting Victim In North Philadelphia

The victim is in stable condition.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:23Published
Buildings set on fire as protests erupt in Wisconsin after Jacob Blake shooting [Video]

Buildings set on fire as protests erupt in Wisconsin after Jacob Blake shooting

Protests against racial injustices sparked by the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin continued for the second night on Monday, August 24. Protesters remained on the streets Kenosha later..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:10Published
Protests erupt in Washington, D.C. following police shooting of Jacob Blake [Video]

Protests erupt in Washington, D.C. following police shooting of Jacob Blake

Protesters march through the Columbia Heights neighbourhood of Washington, D.C. on Monday night (Aug 24) amid anger over the shooting of an unarmed black man. Unrest has exploded after policeman was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:43Published