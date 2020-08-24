Unarmed Black Man Jacob Blake Shot Multiple Times by Wisconsin Police

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared a poweful message following theshooting of a black man by police in the Wisconsin city Kenosha. Protestersset cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear onSunday night over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was in aserious condition in hospital.
Wisconsin's governor called out the National Guard on Monday, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake. Gloria Tso reports.