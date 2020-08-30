Trump plans visit to Kenosha amid protests

Global  
 

[NFA] Democratic officials, including Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, accuse Donald Trump of fanning the flames of violence as the president plans to visit a city roiled by protests.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Democrats said President Donald Trump should not visit the Wisconsin city roiled by angry protests - and lethal gun violence - after a white Kenosha police officer shot an African-American multiple times in the back.

Wisconsin's Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said the state does not need a visit from the president, telling CNN Sunday, that Republicans " centered an entire convention around creating more animosity and creating more division around what's going on in Kenosha." Trump plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday.

The Republican, facing re-election in November amid a health crisis and an economic recession, has taken a hard-line stance against protests in the country.

He has called anti-racist protesters "Anarchists & Agitators," and has praised armed far-right activists who've shown up to confront the demonstrators.

His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, on Sunday accused Trump of "recklessly encouraging violence." Protests engulfed Kenosha after police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in front of his three children on August 22.

Blake's family said he was paralyzed.

The Kenosha clashes turned deadly last week.

Police arrested a white 17-year-old from Illinois and charged him with first-degree homicide for allegedly killing two people with a military-style semi-automatic rifle during a night-time protest.




Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

2020 Election Polls Very Close [Video]

2020 Election Polls Very Close

The Presidential Race is heating up. During the summer of 2020 polls showed Biden beating Trump by as much as 15 points. Recent polls are showing a much tighter race. The Real Clear Politics average of major polls shows the national lead at just over 7%. In an op-ed for USA Today, political analysts David Rothkopf and Bernard L. Schwartz say Trump can still pull of a win. "Bigger leads than his have been blown .... Biden lead is very vulnerable."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Doctor fact-checks claims on COVID-19 deaths

 President Trump retweeted a false claim about the number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. And the head of the FDA said he may consider early..
CBS News
On board the historic Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi flight [Video]

On board the historic Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi flight

An El Al Boeing 737 carrying senior U.S. and Israeli aides made aviation history by cutting straight over Saudi territory en route to Abu Dhabi on Monday for normalisation talks. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

Joe Biden: Trump 'makes things worse' by fomenting violence rather than halting it

 Democratic nominee Joe Biden will challenge President Donald Trump on Monday over the claim to who will better restore law and order amid protests.
USATODAY.com

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Official fired over posts about Kenosha shooting suspect

 One of the memes reposted by Arthur "Mac" Love IV called Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people, "a good person."
CBS News

State police return to Portland after protest shooting; Trump plans to visit Kenosha

 Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a plan to curb violence in Portland following a fatal shooting and clashes between Trump supporters and protesters.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers asks Donald Trump to 'reconsider' planned visit to Kenosha

 President Trump plans to meet with law enforcement and survey damage from unrest after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.        ..
WorldNews

Nationwide protests follow Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha

 President Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. His expected visit comes amid nationwide demonstrations..
CBS News

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Eye Opener: Portland mayor blames Trump for unrest

 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is condemning President Trump after protests in the city over the weekend turned deadly. Also, Wisconsin officials are saying it is..
CBS News

Street Violence Hangs Over the Campaign

 Killings in Oregon and Wisconsin reverberate in the 2020 race: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden releases statement condemning Portland protests

 Joe Biden condemns the "unacceptable" violence in Portland while criticizing President Trump. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News

President Trump blames Democrats for unrest in Kenosha and Portland

 President Trump is pinning any blame for social unrest across the country on Democrats, echoing his 2016 theme of "law and order." But Democrats say the..
CBS News

'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence

 WASHINGTON: Democrats on Sunday accused President of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who..
WorldNews

Shooting of Jacob Blake Shooting of Jacob Blake Police shooting of a man in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Rioting is beginning to turn people off to BLM and protests while Biden has no solution

 Jacob Blake's shooting has sparked more rioting and as violence escalates, people are turning away from BLM, protesting, and social justice.
USATODAY.com

Transcript: Benjamin Crump on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with Jacob Blake family attorney Benjamin Crump that aired Sunday, August 30, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

Lawyer for family of Jacob Blake says they haven't been contacted about meeting Trump

 Benjamin Crump, who represents the families of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor, says the family hasn't heard from the White House about a possible meeting ahead..
CBS News

Mandela Barnes Mandela Barnes American politician

Trump to visit Wisconsin amid protests over Jacob Blake police shooting

 Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, told CNN that​ the president shouldn't visit.
CBS News
DHS calls on Portland to 'step up' after shooting [Video]

DHS calls on Portland to 'step up' after shooting

[NFA] Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday blamed on local leaders for a surge in violence in Portland and called for a crackdown. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:01Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Pompeo’s ‘ticking clock’ on Iran is broken

 By Stephen Lendman US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “ticking clock” on Iran is broken. His “maximum pressure” campaign failed. Undeterred, he vowed..
WorldNews

Chasten Buttigieg talks Biden, quarantine and new memoir: 'I wanted to write my real story'

 Chasten Buttigieg has many things to tell us, from the hilarious to harrowing, in his new memoir, "I Have Something to Tell You," out Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

African Americans African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/30

 Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Cowan looks at the use of “less-lethal” weapons by police against protesters. Also: Martha Teichner digs into..
CBS News

Art of history: Preserving African American dioramas

 Conservators, including African American students, are restoring a series of dioramas created for the 1940 American Negro Exposition in Chicago, bringing their..
CBS News

Preserving dioramas of African American history

 In 1940, at the American Negro Exposition in Chicago (marking the 75th anniversary of Emancipation), evocative dioramas were created to celebrate the..
CBS News

California moves to consider reparations for slavery

 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are setting up a task force to study and make recommendations for reparations to African Americans, particularly..
WorldNews

Wisconsin Gov. Tells President Donald Trump To Stay Away [Video]

Wisconsin Gov. Tells President Donald Trump To Stay Away

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has asked President Donald Trump to reconsider his visit to Kenosha, where protests against police brutality are taking place in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:16Published
Portland Protests Turn Deadly [Video]

Portland Protests Turn Deadly

Violent protests escalated in Portland Saturday night with Trump supporters facing off with their opposition. Britt Conway reports. (8-30-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:21Published
Donald Trump to visit Kenosha [Video]

Donald Trump to visit Kenosha

US President Donald Trump is to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. The cityhas seen widespread unrest since a black man was shot in the back andseriously injured by a policeman.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published