Trump plans visit to Kenosha amid protests

[NFA] Democratic officials, including Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, accuse Donald Trump of fanning the flames of violence as the president plans to visit a city roiled by protests.

Democrats said President Donald Trump should not visit the Wisconsin city roiled by angry protests - and lethal gun violence - after a white Kenosha police officer shot an African-American multiple times in the back.

Wisconsin's Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said the state does not need a visit from the president, telling CNN Sunday, that Republicans " centered an entire convention around creating more animosity and creating more division around what's going on in Kenosha." Trump plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday.

The Republican, facing re-election in November amid a health crisis and an economic recession, has taken a hard-line stance against protests in the country.

He has called anti-racist protesters "Anarchists & Agitators," and has praised armed far-right activists who've shown up to confront the demonstrators.

His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, on Sunday accused Trump of "recklessly encouraging violence." Protests engulfed Kenosha after police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in front of his three children on August 22.

Blake's family said he was paralyzed.

The Kenosha clashes turned deadly last week.

Police arrested a white 17-year-old from Illinois and charged him with first-degree homicide for allegedly killing two people with a military-style semi-automatic rifle during a night-time protest.