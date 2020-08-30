Trump plans visit to Kenosha amid protests

Democrats said President Donald Trump should not visit the Wisconsin city roiled by angry protests - and lethal gun violence - after a white Kenosha police officer shot an African-American multiple times in the back.
Wisconsin's Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said the state does not need a visit from the president, telling CNN Sunday, that Republicans " centered an entire convention around creating more animosity and creating more division around what's going on in Kenosha." Trump plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday.
The Republican, facing re-election in November amid a health crisis and an economic recession, has taken a hard-line stance against protests in the country.
He has called anti-racist protesters "Anarchists & Agitators," and has praised armed far-right activists who've shown up to confront the demonstrators.
His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, on Sunday accused Trump of "recklessly encouraging violence." Protests engulfed Kenosha after police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in front of his three children on August 22.
Blake's family said he was paralyzed.
The Kenosha clashes turned deadly last week.
Police arrested a white 17-year-old from Illinois and charged him with first-degree homicide for allegedly killing two people with a military-style semi-automatic rifle during a night-time protest.
The Presidential Race is heating up. During the summer of 2020 polls showed Biden beating Trump by as much as 15 points. Recent polls are showing a much tighter race. The Real Clear Politics average of major polls shows the national lead at just over 7%. In an op-ed for USA Today, political analysts David Rothkopf and Bernard L. Schwartz say Trump can still pull of a win. "Bigger leads than his have been blown .... Biden lead is very vulnerable."
