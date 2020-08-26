|
Wisconsin Gov. Tells President Donald Trump To Stay Away
Wisconsin Gov. Tells President Donald Trump To Stay Away
Wisconsin Gov.
Tony Evers has asked President Donald Trump to reconsider his visit to Kenosha, where protests against police brutality are taking place in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.
