Tony Evers has asked President Donald Trump to reconsider his visit to Kenosha, where protests against police brutality are taking place in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Wisconsin Gov. Tells President Donald Trump To Stay Away

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Wisconsin officials had accepted federal law enforcement...

About 1,000 people joined a mile-long march in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Saturday, chanting "Black Lives...

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to reconsider his...