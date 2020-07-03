Lili Reinhart determined to fight for black justice on TV and movie sets
Lili Reinhart has pledged to go out of her way to make sure black and transgender stars are properly represented in her TV and movie projects, after taking onboard Riverdale castmate Vanessa Morgan's complaints.
Lili Reinhart spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about starring in and executive producing her new movie 'Chemical Hearts.' The actress also opened up about writing poetry on set of the film and why she is so honest with her fans on social media.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 04:54Published