Lili Reinhart has pledged to go out of her way to make sure black and transgender stars are properly represented in her TV and movie projects, after taking onboard Riverdale castmate Vanessa Morgan 's complaints.

Lili Reinhart determined to fight for black justice on TV and movie sets

Camila Mendes: 'Make-up is a form of self-expression' 'Riverdale' actress Camila Mendes loves make-up as it allows her to express herself.

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart says she's excited to resume shooting the teenage drama this weekend, five months after production shut down on its fifth season..

Upcoming film "Chemical Hearts" explores teenage trauma, depression, suicide and heartbreak - that's why "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart was so passionate about..

Lili Reinhart Talks Setting the Record Straight on Twitter & New Film ‘Chemical Hearts’ | THR Interview Lili Reinhart spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about starring in and executive producing her new movie 'Chemical Hearts.' The actress also opened up about writing poetry on set of the film and why she is so honest with her fans on social media.

Lili Reinhart insists bisexuality is not a phase Lili Reinhart has enthused over Disney's new animation The Owl House as it features a bisexual lead.