Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lili Reinhart determined to fight for black justice on TV and movie sets

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Lili Reinhart determined to fight for black justice on TV and movie sets

Lili Reinhart determined to fight for black justice on TV and movie sets

Lili Reinhart has pledged to go out of her way to make sure black and transgender stars are properly represented in her TV and movie projects, after taking onboard Riverdale castmate Vanessa Morgan's complaints.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lili Reinhart Lili Reinhart American actress

Lili Reinhart insists bisexuality is not a phase [Video]

Lili Reinhart insists bisexuality is not a phase

Lili Reinhart has enthused over Disney's new animation The Owl House as it features a bisexual lead.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Lili Reinhart Talks Setting the Record Straight on Twitter & New Film ‘Chemical Hearts’ | THR Interview [Video]

Lili Reinhart Talks Setting the Record Straight on Twitter & New Film ‘Chemical Hearts’ | THR Interview

Lili Reinhart spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about starring in and executive producing her new movie 'Chemical Hearts.' The actress also opened up about writing poetry on set of the film and why she is so honest with her fans on social media.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 04:54Published

Lili Reinhart recalls teenage panic attack

 Upcoming film "Chemical Hearts" explores teenage trauma, depression, suicide and heartbreak - that's why "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart was so passionate about..
USATODAY.com

Vanessa Morgan Vanessa Morgan Canadian actress


Riverdale (2017 TV series) Riverdale (2017 TV series) American teen drama television series

Reinhart ready for 'Riverdale' reunion

 "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart says she's excited to resume shooting the teenage drama this weekend, five months after production shut down on its fifth season..
USATODAY.com
Camila Mendes: 'Make-up is a form of self-expression' [Video]

Camila Mendes: 'Make-up is a form of self-expression'

'Riverdale' actress Camila Mendes loves make-up as it allows her to express herself.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lili Reinhart: I'm more confident in my sexuality now [Video]

Lili Reinhart: I'm more confident in my sexuality now

Lili Reinhart - who recently came out as bisexual - has become more comfortable with her sexuality over the years.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:07Published
Cole Sprouse confirms Lili Reinhart split [Video]

Cole Sprouse confirms Lili Reinhart split

Cole Sprouse has confirmed his split from Lili Reinhart a day after the actress appeared to make it clear the couple was no longer together.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Cole Sprouse feels 'lucky' to have dated Lili Reinhart [Video]

Cole Sprouse feels 'lucky' to have dated Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse feels "lucky" to have dated Lili Reinhart.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published