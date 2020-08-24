Global  
 

Storm Francis causes flooding in County Cork, Ireland

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Heavy rain associated with Storm Francis caused flooding in parts of County Cork.

Footage filmed by @DazEire in the early hours of Tuesday (August 25) shows flooding in Bantry.


IrishMirror

Irish Daily Mirror Video shows Bantry town being transformed into raging river as Storm Francis causes flooding across Ireland https://t.co/JYNQduhVbp 1 hour ago

JohnReganQS

John Regan RT @IrishTimes: Storm Francis: Status orange and yellow weather warnings in place until Tuesday evening https://t.co/rarYxEqfYZ 3 hours ago

IrishTimes

The Irish Times Storm Francis: Status orange and yellow weather warnings in place until Tuesday evening https://t.co/rarYxEqfYZ 4 hours ago

pzw123

Paul Williams #GTTO #Vegan New Socialism Must Rise RT @gplondon: The rain doesn’t cause flooding. Blocked drains, antiquated sewage systems, undredged rivers, lack of infrastructure investme… 4 hours ago

gplondon

Geoff(Disenfrachised Socialist) The rain doesn’t cause flooding. Blocked drains, antiquated sewage systems, undredged rivers, lack of infrastructur… https://t.co/ipjlOQkjsS 4 hours ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) Storm #Francis: Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Cork and #Kilkenny https://t.co/lH5Svw5Uqy https://t.co/LTvnw9nzuF 7 hours ago


