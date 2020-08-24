Storm Francis causes flooding in County Cork, Ireland
Storm Francis causes flooding in County Cork, Ireland
Heavy rain associated with Storm Francis caused flooding in parts of County Cork.
Footage filmed by @DazEire in the early hours of Tuesday (August 25) shows flooding in Bantry.
