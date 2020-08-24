Storm Francis causes flooding in County Cork, Ireland

Footage filmed by @DazEire in the early hours of Tuesday (August 25) shows flooding in Bantry.

Heavy rain associated with Storm Francis caused flooding in parts of County Cork.

Paul Williams #GTTO #Vegan New Socialism Must Rise RT @gplondon : The rain doesn’t cause flooding. Blocked drains, antiquated sewage systems, undredged rivers, lack of infrastructure investme… 4 hours ago

The Irish Times Storm Francis: Status orange and yellow weather warnings in place until Tuesday evening https://t.co/rarYxEqfYZ 4 hours ago

Irish Daily Mirror Video shows Bantry town being transformed into raging river as Storm Francis causes flooding across Ireland https://t.co/JYNQduhVbp 1 hour ago