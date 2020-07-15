Creditors have voted through a $1.6 bln deal to rescue UK airline Virgin Atlantic.

Virgin Atlantic gets OK for $1.6 bln rescue plan

A deal with creditors will secure the airline's future for the next 18 months and save 6,500 jobs.

Virgin Atlantic’s trade creditors voted on Tuesday in favour of a £1.2 billion (€1.3 billion) rescue plan, moving the airline a step closer to completing a..

August 4, 2020

Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Virgin Atlantic Airways has filed for bankruptcy protection...

