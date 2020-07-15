Global  
 

Virgin Atlantic gets OK for $1.6 bln rescue plan

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s
Creditors have voted through a $1.6 bln deal to rescue UK airline Virgin Atlantic.

Francis Maguire reports.


Virgin Atlantic British airline

Virgin Atlantic creditors vote for €1.3bn rescue package

 Virgin Atlantic’s trade creditors voted on Tuesday in favour of a £1.2 billion (€1.3 billion) rescue plan, moving the airline a step closer to completing a..
WorldNews

Virgin Atlantic wins backing for £1.2bn rescue deal

 A deal with creditors will secure the airline's future for the next 18 months and save 6,500 jobs.
BBC News

Virgin Atlantic warns it is running out of cash as it seeks rescue deal approval

Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic Airways told a London court that it could fold next month unless it...
Brisbane Times - Published

Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19

Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19 Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Virgin Atlantic Airways has filed for bankruptcy protection...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsNew Zealand Herald


Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy protection in US, Branson warns over cashburn as clock runs down for rescue deal

Wannabe spaceman Richard Branson is again being brought down to earth as Virgin Atlantic has filed...
Proactive Investors - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsNew Zealand Herald



Virgin Atlantic to Get a Nearly $1.5B Bailout From Branson, Creditors

Virgin Atlantic will be receiving a nearly $1.5 billion bailout as the airline and travel industries struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic. Owner, Richard Branson, will reportedly contribute more than..

