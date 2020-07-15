Virgin Atlantic gets OK for $1.6 bln rescue plan
Virgin Atlantic gets OK for $1.6 bln rescue plan
Creditors have voted through a $1.6 bln deal to rescue UK airline Virgin Atlantic.
Francis Maguire reports.
