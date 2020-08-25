Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

necessary WAP discussion

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
necessary WAP discussion
necessary WAP discussion

C1 3 i'm excited for this story v mata heard of the new music video that cause a ruckus on social media is trying to re- create it by this turn is actually sending some people to c1 3 sending people to the hospital.

Jeanne moos reports.

Maybe the raunchy lyrics to cardi b's "wap" song won't hurt you... nats of music video but the dance moves might...not break dancing, but dancing that breaks.

When a real dancer... nats of video like brian esperon does a tiktok tutorial in slow motion, it looks easy...but that last split is a killer.... nats of video check out posts from imitators... "i re-dislocated my knee doing this today."

"i hurt my back doing it."

Woman nats: "you're not gonna be able to wear shorts or skirts for at least a week because your legs are covered with bruises."

Posted someone else, "i just kept getting floor burn on my knees."

But floor burn is kid's stuff compared to what happened when allison here popped a knee doing the split and had to be taken to the er... photos documented the trip.

The choreographer posted his reaction... nats of video "when the dance you made on tiktok sends someone to the hospital."

Even cardi b got into the action... "my back hurt watching c1 3 i another dance is gone.

I do that the fire will be ... video actually to get out there up and dance about their online you are safe and not one right.

I didn't injury or other was working on the internet tell you i think i her producer.

I don't know if you the clinic there is not easy as it seemed as ... one time get a bucket and ahmad milligan.

I don't know what i d now.

I think it's very the internet would be involved time meeting on video your tree you agree.

I was unconcerned when




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CSOs4UHC

UHC2030 Civil Society Engagement Mechanism RT @Wanjiru_Joy_: I am excited to join this virtual panel discussion on the sidelines of the 75th #UNGA because community engagement is nec… 51 minutes ago

CKJapheth

CK Japheth RT @ceosummituganda: ICYMI-The necessary discussion on "The Future of Start-ups in Uganda" at #CEOForum2020 led by @TheVillageUG Country Le… 1 hour ago

Bajaj_Finance

Bajaj_Finance @bhaskardutta87 Hi, Greetings from Bajaj Finance! With reference to your post and our discussion on XXXXXX8575, we… https://t.co/SDI1NbJsE0 1 hour ago

ceosummituganda

CEO SUMMIT UGANDA ICYMI-The necessary discussion on "The Future of Start-ups in Uganda" at #CEOForum2020 led by @TheVillageUG Country… https://t.co/8nY3yhGcr1 1 hour ago

Samsmethers

Sam Smethers RT @fawcettsociety: This lunchtime @helenlewis & @Samsmethers are having a conversation about #DifficultWomen. Helen kicks off the discuss… 1 hour ago

Wanjiru_Joy_

Ardent_Wanjiru I am excited to join this virtual panel discussion on the sidelines of the 75th #UNGA because community engagement… https://t.co/lJ8MMaVsOm 1 hour ago

meaghan_mcgrath

Meaghan G. McGrath Encouraging discussion on all the work-life demands that distract and overwhelm high-potential employees is the nec… https://t.co/FW4ImK1w1k 1 hour ago