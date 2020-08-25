necessary WAP discussion

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published on August 25, 2020

C1 3 i'm excited for this story v mata heard of the new music video that cause a ruckus on social media is trying to re- create it by this turn is actually sending some people to c1 3 sending people to the hospital.

Jeanne moos reports.

Maybe the raunchy lyrics to cardi b's "wap" song won't hurt you... nats of music video but the dance moves might...not break dancing, but dancing that breaks.

When a real dancer... nats of video like brian esperon does a tiktok tutorial in slow motion, it looks easy...but that last split is a killer.... nats of video check out posts from imitators... "i re-dislocated my knee doing this today."

"i hurt my back doing it."

Woman nats: "you're not gonna be able to wear shorts or skirts for at least a week because your legs are covered with bruises."

Posted someone else, "i just kept getting floor burn on my knees."

But floor burn is kid's stuff compared to what happened when allison here popped a knee doing the split and had to be taken to the er... photos documented the trip.

The choreographer posted his reaction... nats of video "when the dance you made on tiktok sends someone to the hospital."

