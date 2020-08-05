Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: Rockets are going to make the Lakers 'sweat' in potential Round 2 matchup

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Skip Bayless: Rockets are going to make the Lakers 'sweat' in potential Round 2 matchup

Skip Bayless: Rockets are going to make the Lakers 'sweat' in potential Round 2 matchup

Russell Westbrook remains sidelined with a strained right quad and has missed all 4 playoff games for the Houston Rockets.

He has been riding the stationary bike and head coach Mike D’Antoni said the guard has been improving.

If the Rockets get past the Oklahoma City Thunder, their potential Round 2 matchup could be LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hear why Skip Bayless believes the Rockets are going to make the Lakers 'sweat' in Round 2.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard gives Blazers a 10% chance to beat LeBron's Lakers [Video]

Chris Broussard gives Blazers a 10% chance to beat LeBron's Lakers

Chris Broussard joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss Portland Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers potential first-round matchup. Broussard gives Damian Lillard and the Blazers a 10% chance..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:42Published
Shannon Sharpe defends LeBron James for sitting out against Rockets: 'It makes sense' [Video]

Shannon Sharpe defends LeBron James for sitting out against Rockets: 'It makes sense'

Last night LeBron James chose to take the night off as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Houston Rockets due to pain in his groin. Skip Bayless asks Shannon Sharpe what he thinks of LeBron possibly..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:34Published
Ric Bucher: The Lakers do not want to see the Trail Blazers in the 1st-round of playoffs [Video]

Ric Bucher: The Lakers do not want to see the Trail Blazers in the 1st-round of playoffs

Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss a potential Lakers vs. Trail Blazers matchup in the first round of the playoffs. Hear why Ric Bucher believes that the Trail Blazers are..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:06Published