Skip Bayless: Rockets are going to make the Lakers 'sweat' in potential Round 2 matchup

Russell Westbrook remains sidelined with a strained right quad and has missed all 4 playoff games for the Houston Rockets.

He has been riding the stationary bike and head coach Mike D’Antoni said the guard has been improving.

If the Rockets get past the Oklahoma City Thunder, their potential Round 2 matchup could be LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hear why Skip Bayless believes the Rockets are going to make the Lakers 'sweat' in Round 2.