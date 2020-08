Skip Bayless: Rockets are going to make the Lakers 'sweat' in potential Round 2 matchup

Russell Westbrook remains sidelined with a strained right quad and has missed all 4 playoff games for the Houston Rockets.

He has been riding the stationary bike and head coach Mike Dโ€™Antoni said the guard has been improving.

If the Rockets get past the Oklahoma City Thunder, their potential Round 2 matchup could be LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hear why Skip Bayless believes the Rockets are going to make the Lakers 'sweat' in Round 2.