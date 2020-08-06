How Sushant's door was opened, friend reveals; CBI summons Mumbai cops: Updates

Over 70 days after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned two Mumbai police officers who initially probed the incident.

The CBI team also questioned the late actor's flatmate, cook and domestic help again.

Sushant's chartered accountant Sandeep Shridhar was also called by the investigators.

The questioning occurred at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai where the CBI team is stationed.

The chartered accountant had also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the first week of August.

As per reports, Sushant's flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, revealed that a locksmith had to be called to open the actor's door on the day of his death.

He also reportedly spoke about Sushant's medication and conversations with his family.

The CBI is also looking at the actor's post mortem report which concluded that the probable cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

AIIMS experts have been asked to vet the autopsy.

