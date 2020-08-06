Global  
 

How Sushant's door was opened, friend reveals; CBI summons Mumbai cops: Updates

Over 70 days after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned two Mumbai police officers who initially probed the incident.

The CBI team also questioned the late actor's flatmate, cook and domestic help again.

Sushant's chartered accountant Sandeep Shridhar was also called by the investigators.

The questioning occurred at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai where the CBI team is stationed.

The chartered accountant had also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the first week of August.

As per reports, Sushant's flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, revealed that a locksmith had to be called to open the actor's door on the day of his death.

He also reportedly spoke about Sushant's medication and conversations with his family.

The CBI is also looking at the actor's post mortem report which concluded that the probable cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

AIIMS experts have been asked to vet the autopsy.

Watch the full video for more.


Sushant Singh Rajput: As CBI sends summons, Mumbai Police say officers present at actor's house after his death on leave

 There were 4 people who were present at home during the time of Sushant's death Neeraj, Keshav, Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant.
DNA
CBI to interrogate Sushant Singh Rajput's former house manager and Rhea Chakraborty's close aide Samuel Miranda

 Rhea Chakraborty's close associate and Sushant Singh Rajput's former house staff Samuel Miranda likely to be interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation..
DNA

Terror-funding: ED files charge sheet against HM chief Syed Salahuddin, others

 The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday filed a charge sheet before Delhi court against Pakistan-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and 11 others for..
IndiaTimes
ED raids multiple locations including Mumbai in Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case

 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities are conducting raids at 19 places across 4 locations in the Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case. The probe agency..
DNA

