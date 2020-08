Former neighbors say overturning Scott Peterson’s death penalty was a mistake

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:05s - Published 11 minutes ago

UNBORN CHILD BUT THECALIFORNIA SUPREME COURTOVERTURNED HIS DEATH SENTENCE.IT WAS HORRIBLE.

IT WAS.UNBELIEVABLE THOSE WHOLIVED ALONG COVINA AVENUE INMODESTO IN THE EARLY 2THOUSANDS STILL REMEMBER THEROWS OF TV TRUCKS STATIONEDOUTSIDE THEIR HOMES FOR WEEKSALL NIGHT LONG I HEARD THEM.AND SO YOU'D THINK WE'D LIKE 5MINUTES JUST TO GET.

WE GETTHE WORK ALSO BURNED IN THEIRMEMORY IS THE IMAGE OFCONVICTED KILLER SCOTTPETERSON COMING TO THEIRDOORSTEP ASKING IF THEY'D SEENHIS PREGNANT WIFE LACY HELOOKED GUILTY AND I DIDN'TKNOW WHAT HAD HAPPENED TO HER.BUT I TOLD MY SISTER THATNIGHT WHATEVER HAPPENED HE DIDIT A JURY FINDING HIM GUILTYOF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER IN 2004AND BY 2005 A JUDGE SENTENCEDHIM TO DEATH BUT NOW 15 YEARSLATER THE CALIFORNIA SUPREMECOURT HAS OVERTURNED THATPUNISHMENT.BASED ON WHAT IT CALLSSIGNIFICANT ERRORS IN JURYSELECTION WELL WITH EVERYDEATH PENALTY CASE INCALIFORNIA THERE'S ANAUTOMATIC RIGHT TO APPEAL THEGUILTY CONVICTION STILL STANDSATTORNEY MARK REICHEL SAYSLACEY'S FAMILY WILL NOW HAVETO DECIDE WHETHER TO PURSUE ADEATH SENTENCE A SECOND TIMEAND RELIVE THEIR PAIN ALL OVERAGAIN THAT WOULD BE A QUITE ANUNDERTAKING ACTION TO RE PANELIMPANEL A JURY.AND TO GO THROUGHEVERYTHING AGAIN INCLUDINGSOME OF THE UNDERLYING FACTSOF THE CASE.AND THEN ALL THE ARGUMENTSFOR THE DEATH PENALTY IN ALLTHE ARGUMENTS AGAINST IT ANDYOU KNOW THAT IS ANOTHERENDEAVOR THAT WILL PROBABLYTAKE AT LEAST A YEAR NEIGHBORSOF THE PETERSON'S COULDN'TBELIEVE THEIR EARS WHEN THEYHEARD MONDAY'S RULING AND FEELTHE COURT MADE THE WRONG CALLHE SHOULD BE PUT TO DEATH.BECAUSE IT KILLED 2 PEOPLETHEY REMAIN HOPEFUL THAT THEIRNEIGHBOR TURNED KILLER WILLSTILL PAY THE PRICE FOR HISCRIMES AND LET HIM OUT ANDPARTY IN GENERAL POPULATIONJUST JUST TO PROBABLY BE TAKECARE OF ITSELF.

OTHERPRISONERS.THE NEXT STEP ISPROSECUTORS AND THE FAMILYLACY PETERSON WILL HAVE TODECIDE WHETHER TO TAKE THECASE BACK TO COURT OR ALLOWHER KILLER TO LIVE A LIFE