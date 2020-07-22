Colin Cowherd: The Cowboys are Jerry Jones' Blockbuster Movie — I can't take them seriously

When asked about the possibility of signing former Baltimore Ravens' safety Earl Thomas to the Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy stated that the teams' priorities were chemistry.

But team owner Jerry Jones insisted that signing the safety would be his decision in the end, prompting Colin Cowherd to compare the Cowboys to a Blockbuster movie, all fun and popcorn, but no awards.